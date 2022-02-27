HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. LA-Lafayette (Round Rock Classic)
Pregame Stuff
This is the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader. Arkansas lost to Stanford 5-0 in its first game.
Dave Van Horn has completely switched up his lineup. Most notable, freshman Kendall Diggs will make his collegiate debut as the starting designated hitter. Michael Turner moves from catcher to first, with Dylan Leach replacing him behind the plate. Jace Bohrofen is back in the lineup, too.
B-1st: LA-Lafayette 1, Arkansas 0
Robert Moore's errant throw on a potential double play comes back to hurt, as the runner - Kyle DeBarge - moved to second on a single, third on a wild pitch and scored on Connor Simple's RBI ground out.
T-3rd: Arkansas 1, LA-Lafayette 1
Dylan Leach battled for a walk, took second on a pitch in the dirt and then scored on an error by second baseman Bobby Lada, who didn't field a grounder by Zack Gregory. That ties the game at 1-1.
B-3rd: LA-Lafayette 3, Arkansas 1
The Ragin' Cajuns immediately take the lead back, with Carson Roccaforte driving in two runs on a double into the right field corner.
----------------------------------------------
First pitch: 7:20 p.m. CT
Stream: FloBaseball (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs in Texas for Round Rock Classic (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas, Indiana, Stanford, Louisiana-Lafayette
~Projected lineups
~Tidbits on all three teams
~Stat comparison
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' win over Indiana
Arkansas-Stanford postponed, Hogs to play doubleheader
|Arkansas
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|
1. Zack Gregory - CF
|
1. Will Veillon - LF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Kyle DeBarge - SS
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Carson Roccaforte - CF
|
4. Michael Turner - 1B
|
4. Connor Kimple - DH
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. CJ Willis - 1B
|
6. Jace Bohrofen - LF
|
6. Julian Brock - C
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Heath Hood - RF
|
8. Kendall Diggs - DH
|
8. Bobby Lada - 2B
|
9. Dylan Leach - C
|
9. Tyler Robertson - 3B
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: RHP Jeff Wilson