HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. LA-Lafayette (Round Rock Classic)

This is the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader. Arkansas lost to Stanford 5-0 in its first game.

Dave Van Horn has completely switched up his lineup. Most notable, freshman Kendall Diggs will make his collegiate debut as the starting designated hitter. Michael Turner moves from catcher to first, with Dylan Leach replacing him behind the plate. Jace Bohrofen is back in the lineup, too.