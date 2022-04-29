HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Game 1)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

T4: Ole Miss 1, Arkansas 0

Graham led the inning off with a double to right field. Alderman drove him home with an RBI single. Alderman was out on a 9-3-4 play.

T5: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0

Dunhurst singled into right field with one out. Bench beat the shift with a single of his own to right that advanced Dunhurst to third. Elko hit an RBI double to right that brought Dunhurst home and advanced Bench to third.

T5: Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 0

Graham hit a two out, two-RBI single to left field that brought Bench and Elko home.

B8: Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 2

Stovall led the inning off with a walk. Braydon Webb smacked the ball 369 feet over the left field wall to put the Hogs on the scoreboard.

Pregame Stuff

As expected, Cayden Wallace is back in the leadoff spot for Arkansas, with Robert Moore hitting cleanup. The other notable change is Jace Bohrofen starting over Chris Lanzilli in right field. Full lineups below.

---------------------------------------------- Arkansas (32-9, 12-6) vs. Ole Miss (23-17, 12-6) First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss Pitching matchup ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (10 G/10 GS, 2.54 ERA, 74 K/14 BB, 60.1 IP) MISS: Jr. RHP Dylan DeLucia (12 G/3 GS, 4.40 ERA, 41 K/10 BB, 43 IP)

