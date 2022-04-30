HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Game 2)
B1: Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 0
Brady Slavens crushed a one out homer over the right field wall to give the Hogs an early lead. It was Slavens' 11th longball of the year.
T2: Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 1
McCants drove the second pitch of the inning over the wall in right-center to even the score.
T3: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 1
Elko smashed a solo bomb 446 feet into the Hog Pen in left field.
Pregame Stuff
Dave Van Horn has once again made some changes to his lineup. Most notably, Zack Gregory and Peyton Stovall are on the bench. Jace Bohrofen flipped over to left field and Chris Lanzilli is back in the lineup in right field.
Brady Slavens is starting at first base, allowing Kendall Diggs to start at designated hitter.
Full lineups below.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (32-10, 12-7) vs. Ole Miss (24-17, 7-12)
First pitch: 7 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2 (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Pitching matchup
ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (10 G/10 GS, 3.83 ERA, 53 K/26 BB, 51.2 IP)
MISS: Fr. LHP Hunter Elliott (12 G/4 GS, 3.19 ERA, 45 K/15 BB, 31 IP)
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Justin Bench - 3B
|
2. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
2. Jacob Gonzalez - SS
|
3. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
3. Tim Elko - 1B
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Kevin Graham - LF
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Kemp Alderman - DH
|
6. Jalen Battles - SS
|
6. TJ McCants - CF
|
7. Jace Bohrofen - LF
|
7. Hayden Dunhurst - C
|
8. Braydon Webb - CF
|
8. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B
|
9. Kendall Diggs - DH
|
9. Calvin Harris
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: LHP Hunter Elliott