 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels (Game 1, April 29, 2022)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-30 18:06:52 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss (Game 2)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to even its series against Ole Miss.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to even its series against Ole Miss. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

B1: Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 0

Brady Slavens crushed a one out homer over the right field wall to give the Hogs an early lead. It was Slavens' 11th longball of the year.

T2: Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 1

McCants drove the second pitch of the inning over the wall in right-center to even the score.

T3: Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 1

Elko smashed a solo bomb 446 feet into the Hog Pen in left field.

Pregame Stuff

Dave Van Horn has once again made some changes to his lineup. Most notably, Zack Gregory and Peyton Stovall are on the bench. Jace Bohrofen flipped over to left field and Chris Lanzilli is back in the lineup in right field.

Brady Slavens is starting at first base, allowing Kendall Diggs to start at designated hitter.

Full lineups below.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (32-10, 12-7) vs. Ole Miss (24-17, 7-12)

First pitch: 7 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2 (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss

Pitching matchup

ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (10 G/10 GS, 3.83 ERA, 53 K/26 BB, 51.2 IP)

MISS: Fr. LHP Hunter Elliott (12 G/4 GS, 3.19 ERA, 45 K/15 BB, 31 IP)

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss to Ole Miss

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Ole Miss

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Justin Bench - 3B

2. Brady Slavens - 1B

2. Jacob Gonzalez - SS

3. Chris Lanzilli - RF

3. Tim Elko - 1B

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Kevin Graham - LF

5. Robert Moore - 2B

5. Kemp Alderman - DH

6. Jalen Battles - SS

6. TJ McCants - CF

7. Jace Bohrofen - LF

7. Hayden Dunhurst - C

8. Braydon Webb - CF

8. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B

9. Kendall Diggs - DH

9. Calvin Harris

Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith

Pitching: LHP Hunter Elliott

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}