 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois-Chicago Flames (Game 3 - March 12, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-12 13:13:51 -0600') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. UIC (Game 3)

Arkansas and Illinois-Chicago are scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas and Illinois-Chicago are scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon. (Arkansas Athletics)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@ChoateMason

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

The lineup is mostly the same as the doubleheader, but freshman Max Soliz Jr. is making his first career start as the DH.

----------------------------------------------

First pitch: 2 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Key takeaways, box scores from Arkansas' doubleheader sweep of UIC

Starting Lineups
Arkansas UIC

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Clay Conn - 2B

2. Robert Moore - 2B

2. Rayth Petersen - RF

3. Michael Turner - C

3. Bryan Rosario - LF

4. Chris Lanzilli - LF

4. Ryan Nagelbach - SS

5. Brady Slavens - RF

5. Cole Conn - C

6. Jalen Battles - SS

6. Breck Nowik - 3B

7. Peyton Stovall - 1B

7. James Harris - 1B

8. Max Soliz Jr. - DH

8. Joshua Figueroa - DH

9. Zack Gregory - CF

9. Sean Dee - CF

Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith

Pitching: RHP Christian Lopez

