HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. UIC (Game 3)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

The lineup is mostly the same as the doubleheader, but freshman Max Soliz Jr. is making his first career start as the DH.

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.