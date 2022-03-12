HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. UIC (Game 3)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
The lineup is mostly the same as the doubleheader, but freshman Max Soliz Jr. is making his first career start as the DH.
----------------------------------------------
First pitch: 2 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Key takeaways, box scores from Arkansas' doubleheader sweep of UIC
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|UIC
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Clay Conn - 2B
|
2. Robert Moore - 2B
|
2. Rayth Petersen - RF
|
3. Michael Turner - C
|
3. Bryan Rosario - LF
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - LF
|
4. Ryan Nagelbach - SS
|
5. Brady Slavens - RF
|
5. Cole Conn - C
|
6. Jalen Battles - SS
|
6. Breck Nowik - 3B
|
7. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
7. James Harris - 1B
|
8. Max Soliz Jr. - DH
|
8. Joshua Figueroa - DH
|
9. Zack Gregory - CF
|
9. Sean Dee - CF
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: RHP Christian Lopez