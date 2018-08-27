As this week (finally) gets under way and the kickoff of SEC football approaches, let’s take a look at each program and see just how they stack up. Power rankings in the SEC are always interesting because so much can fluctuate between the first edition of these and the last, but everyone has to start somewhere.

1. ALABAMA

No surprises here. Nick Saban returns a team that won a championship last season, and though they are going through a bit of a quarterback controversy at the moment, they seemingly can do no wrong with either choice. Between Hurts, their previous starter who brought them to the championship last season, and Tagovailoa, who as a freshman won them the title seemingly single-handedly, they simply have no bad options. Despite losing multiple athletes to the draft, they are widely believed to have a wealth of assets with which to replenish (as they do every year).

2. GEORGIA

Georgia is a team that is returning several key players including their QB Jake Fromm, but also has to find answers on how to replace other very important members of their squad that finished as runners-up in the National Title game, such as Roquan Davis, Isaiah Wynn, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and others. Do they have the necessary depth to replace the elite production of the aforementioned studs? Only time will tell.

3. AUBURN

Jarrett Stidham is…. really good at football. So good, in fact, that it would not surprise me one bit if Auburn were to finish #2 or even #1 and pull off a stunner against their heavyweight in-state rivals. However, I place them as #3 simply because of their schedule; opening the season against sixth-ranked Washington, on top of playing on the road against Bama and Georgia helped to tip the scales and place them third.

4. SOUTH CAROLINA

One of the most underrated teams in the SEC this year are the Gamecocks of South Carolina. With a battle tested QB in Jake Bentley and an absolute phenom in wideout Deebo Samuels, the sky is truly the limit if their defense can keep up. Provided this duo can stay healthy, they could make enough noise to find themselves in playoff contention come season end.

5. MISSISSIPPI STATE

Another year, another very solid team. If the Gamecocks are this season’s most underrated team, the Bulldogs are this Conference’s most overlooked team on a perennial basis. Nick Fitzgerald is a game changer, similar to Dak Prescott in a lot of ways. They have a solid rushing attack, and their front seven is loaded with NFL talent, including a surefire future NFL draft pick in Montez Sweat. Could be the Dark Horse of the SEC west this year. Just announced, they'll be without Fitzgerald for game one.

6. LSU

These next 2 teams are really splitting hairs for me, due to their similar team structure and their various question marks. LSU has no real answer at QB and just watched 2 of their existing QB options transfer out of the school. While they did receive a grad transfer QB from Ohio State, they are in flux at the game’s most crucial position. They look to be lacking offensive star power right now, but the key for them is their defense. Despite losing a slew of starters, they return two players who project to be playing on Sundays at a very high level in Devin White and Greedy Williams. If this defense can play to its pedigree, it should be enough to continue to uphold their relevance throughout the season.

7. FLORIDA

Many of the things listed for LSU are applicable to this year’s Gator squad. They found themselves ranked one spot lower primarily due to a new coaching system being implemented. However, they do have a potential star in wideout Tyrie Cleveland, and have a decent option to pair him with in Ole Miss transfer WR Van Jefferson. Overall, despite Mullen’s excellent pedigree of quarterback grooming, I have a hard time believing the answer to solving their offensive woes at QB is currently on their roster.

8. OLE MISS

Ole Miss is absolutely stacked on offense. Throwing out their all-american, future 1st round pick in AJ Brown, they still have one of the best offensive tackles in all of college football in Greg Little, a stud at the QB spot in Jordan Ta’amu, and other weapons that include, but are not limited to, DK Metcalf, Damarkus Lodge, and JUCO standout Scott Phillips. It remains to be seen just how bad their defense will be or whether they can replace the production of Jordan Wilkins, but I like this team a lot despite their inability to play in a bowl game.

9. MISSOURI

These next few are also very hard to differentiate, but all for different reasons. I went with Missouri here because they don’t simply boast a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but they also have a quarterback who could end up being the first QB taken in this year’s draft in Drew Lock. This feels like a reach to put Missouri this high but I believe Drew Lock is special and will adapt quickly to his new offensive scheme. The defense also has more talent than some of the other options lower on this list.

10. TEXAS A&M

This team has a ton of talent, due to their dearth of highly rated prospects and several consecutive years of top rated recruiting classes. It’s a shame that none of those happened to be elite level quarterbacks. Not to mention, they just saw one of the best players in their schools history leave in Christian Kirk. Without any proven options at QB or really at wideout, they also don’t have a defense they can rely on to keep them in games. Jimbo’s tenure could get off to a pretty rough start in College Station.

11. KENTUCKY

Perenially viewed as the Basketball School, Mark Stoops has done a solid job of placing talent on this roster. Though they lack a real answer at wideout or quarterback, their offensive line was above average last year and their defense returns eight starters. Admittedly, I may be too low on the Wildcats right now, but I just don’t think Benny Snell (who is an absolute monster) can carry this team the way he did last year. He needs help and I just don’t know if he’ll get enough to make the Wildcats contenders.

12. Arkansas

Realistically, this may be too high for the Razorbacks. There is perhaps not a single coach that has more work to do than Chad Morris does as he takes the reigns in Fayetteville. For starters, the QB play has been inconsistent at best. The offensive line is dangerously thin and their WR core can say the same. The only thing that gives me hope to put them this high is that their stable of running backs may be the deepest, if not most talented in the entirety of the conference. If Chad can figure out how to mend together a decent enough line to open up some holes for guys like Chase Hayden, Devwah Whaley, Rakeem Boyd, and others, they may sneak in 6 wins and bowl eligibility by the time it’s all said and done.

13. TENNESSEE

What is anyone to make of this year's Vols team? The fact that Pruitt has been aggressively pursuing grad transfers at several positions is telling for a multitude of reasons, the primary one being that this roster is severely lacking talent on both sides of the ball. They did land Keller Chryst, a QB out of Stanford, but will that be enough to help them reach a bowl game? We will see soon enough.

14. VANDERBILT

The Commodores lost a litany of starters on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, leading me to believe they will be the cellar dwellers of the SEC this upcoming year. Despite returning their QB Kyle Shurmur, they have lost all of their receiving options from a year ago as well as their do-it-all RB Ralph Webb. They have the most questions and possibly have the thinnest roster, making them the weakest in the pre-season SEC power rankings.