The SEC dominated in week one with 13 of 14 teams getting a win. Let’s take a look at each program's performance and see who's looking the strongest going into week 2:

In a blowoff game against Austin Peay, the Bulldogs looked sharp but the competition of their opponent must be considered here. They will get a real test next week when they travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks. Super recruit Justin Fields even got some action in this one, and looked pretty decent. All said and done, they gained 502 yards of offense as opposed to the 152 they surrendered to Austin Peay. They had two 50+ yard touchdowns, so Fromm and Co. look to be explosive out of the gate.

How is that for “overrated?” Jarrett Stidham threw for 273 yards against fellow playoff hopeful Washington, in what will surely be a statement win in Atlanta for the Tigers. The pass rush of Auburn is ruthless, and will be a serious problem for all the teams they play this year, not just the Huskies. Neither of these teams really deserved to lose in what turned out to be a very competitive game, but Washington couldn’t overcome the Tigers in this one. Auburn plays Alabama State Saturday night.

Tua, Jalen… doesn’t matter. They just continue to dominate. Their most recent destruction came at the expense of the Louisville Cardinals. This team is downright scary. Damien Harris is still a monster. They have some freakishly athletic skill players on offense and defense. Already looking like a serious playoff contender, Tagovailoa threw for 227 yards and the Tide rushed for another 222. Up next for Bama is Arkansas State, Saturday afternoon.

4. LSU

In the primetime Sunday night spot, the LSU Tigers came out and just embarrassed the No. 9 ranked Miami Hurricane. The Tigers dominated the first three quarters and were able to play third stringers in the fourth quarter--must be nice to be that deep. Joe Burrow only threw 11 of 24 but Nick Brossette said "It's cool Joe, I got this," and rushed for 125 yards and two scores. The Tigers defense also had two huge turnovers to suck all the air out of any Miami momentum. Up next: Southeastern Louisiana.

5. SOUTH CAROLINA

Didn’t I say something last week about the Bentley and Samuels connection being special? It definitely is. Samuels made an unreal catch on a touchdown grab and Bentley looked sharp with 4 TDs. Granted, their competition was not exactly stout in facing Coastal Carolina, but keep in mind that same team nearly upset the Hogs last season. This team will be a fun one to watch, and one that can make some serious noise this upcoming season. Up next: Georgia.

6. MISSISSIPPI STATE

No Nick Fitzgerald, no problem for the Bulldogs. Keytaon Thompson, seen by many as more of a running threat, simply lit up the skies in Joe Moorhead’s debut in Starkville with 364 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 63 points. The defensive line looked every bit as imposing as I thought it would be, leading to 17 (SEVENTEEN) tackles for loss. Stephen F. Austin was no match for their explosive team, and this load is dripping with talent on both sides of the ball. Still my dark horse pick in the West. Up next: Kansas State.

7. FLORIDA

The Mullen Era in Gainesville is off to a fairly impressive start. Another throwaway game here for an SEC school, but I may have underestimated Mullen’s ability to mold quarterbacks to fit his offensive schemes. Feleipe Franks had 5 TD passes in less than a half of football, including two to Ole Miss transfer Van Jefferson. Tyrie Cleveland also collected one of the more nostalgic TD grabs when Franks did his best Tebow impression and threw the infamous jumping TD throw. The offense was firing on all cylinders last night and despite suspending several key players the Gators got off to a rousing start last night. Up next: Kentucky.

8. OLE MISS

Breaking news: Jordan Ta’amu is still good at football. Sure, they weren’t going against a great defense (read: a horrible defense), but this offense is SCARY. GOOD. They have arguably the deepest and most talented receiving core in the nation, have a couple of sure-fire first round picks at WR and OL, and found an absolute gem JUCO RB in Scott Phillips. The biggest surprise in this game, though? Their defense actually didn’t look horrible against a team many believed would field an elite offense in Texas Tech, and they won 47-27. They aren’t bowl eligible but this will be a fun team to watch this season. Up next: Southern Illinois.

9. TEXAS A&M

It was the Trayveon Williams show for Jimbo’s first game as the leader of the Aggies. He finished with 240 yards running against Northwestern State in what amounted to be nearly three quarters of action. It was the second best rushing performance in school history, but that excitement may be tempered soon. They take on Clemson next week and take on Bama a couple weeks after that. This could be either a momentous or tumultuous stretch for the Aggies, so I am reserving my judgment of this team until next week.

10. MISSOURI

Drew Lock is unbelievable. Some of the throws he was making against UT Martin yesterday afternoon were simply jaw dropping. Yes, bad team with a bad defense, but man is it fun to watch him. I would be shocked if he is not the first or second QB taken next April in the NFL draft. Nearly 300 yards and 4 TD’s looked effortless on a day where Derek Dooley established himself as (shocker) still a good offensive coach. Emanuel Hall is also very explosive, and this is another connection that needs to be watched all season long. If they can maintain this level of balance on both sides of the ball, they will be early risers on this ranking, but their run game needs serious work. Up next: Wyoming.

11. ARKANSAS

What a statement made by the Razorback defense on Saturday. Forced six fumbles, five of which were recovered. Chevin Calloway had a great game despite being burned twice on deep touchdowns. Overall, positive there, especially considering the contributions made by some true freshmen in Joe Foucha and Bumper Pool. On offense, Ty Storey came in after three series that resulted in just three points, and he simply exploded onto the scene. Four total touchdowns for the in-state product who notched 261 yards through the air. Jordan Jones and La'Michael Pettway also had great games and this offense started to look borderline air raid before the half was concluded. Overall, solid initial showing for the Razorfast Hogs of Arkansas. Up next: Colorado State.

12. KENTUCKY

The wildcats turned the ball over four times but still managed to sneak in a victory over the Chippewas of Central Michigan. Benny Snell is still…. Benny Snell. He gathered 125 yards on 20 carries with 2 TD’s on the afternoon, but a pleasant surprise emerged in the form of Sophomore RB A.J. Rose, who gained 104 yards on 8 carries with one explosive 55-yard touchdown scamper. If this team can morph into a power running team with a stout defense, they may be able to sneak in more wins than they were initially pegged for.

13. VANDERBILT

Kyle Shurmur had a quiet game for the Commodores, only collecting 170 yards and a couple TD’s, but he didn’t need to do much as Vandy was able to beat Middle Tennessee State soundly by a score of 35-7. Their defense garnered six sacks and a couple of turnovers, so they may be fairly strong on that side of the ball. If that proves to be the case, they may be better than I originally pegged them as being. Kyle Shurmur will help lead this team to a decent season that could carry them to a bowl game.

14. TENNESSEE

Welp, that was…. An ugly way to start the season for the Vols, to put it mildly. They lost to West Virginia 40-14 and made Will Grier look like every bit of the Heisman candidate he’s been billed as all preseason. He finished with 429 yards through the air coupled with 5 TD passes against the maligned Volunteer defense. Jeremy Pruitt could not have been pleased with the performance of his defensive unit, as that was supposed to be his calling card as a coach. The game was 13-7 at half, but got quickly out of hand in the second half. The run game was a positive for Tennessee, however, as Tim Jordan ran for 118 yards on 20 carries. Guarantano struggled against the Mountaineer defense, and I’d be shocked if grad transfer Keller Chryst doesn’t get a shot here soon for the Vols as they face East Tennessee State next week.