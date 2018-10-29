1) ALABAMA

Bye week for the Tide, they’ll be taking on LSU in the battle for 1st in the SEC West.

2) LSU

See above. Bye week, SEC West proxy championship game this weekend.

3) GEORGIA

Georgia went a long ways in ensuring that they are the East’s representatives for the SEC championship game this year. They still have a huge hurdle to get through in Kentucky, but this was arguably the hardest and certainly most impactful game they had left outside of that potential conference championship game. Fromm did just enough to outlast Florida, netting a couple of touchdown passes on completely blown coverages by the Gators. I think this game was more of Florida beating themselves than it was Georgia dominating, as the box score may indicate, but all in all they are a deeply talented team who can certainly push any team in the conference to the brink.

4) KENTUCKY

What a game this turned out to be. Terry Wilson, who has been a running quarterback with very low volume in the passing game for essentially the entire season, made several huge throws in this game, including the biggest on an extra play that was granted due to a pass interference call. Wild finish, but this is a game that they should consider somewhat fortunate to have won.

5) FLORIDA

The Gators definitely came out flat, which is rather odd considering the intensity of this rivalry game combined with the stakes that this game entailed. I touched on the fact that the Gators beat themselves in this game, but in reality, it was a bit of both. Sure, they had several self inflicted wounds, but they simply could not vertically stretch the field in the run game or ground game. I liked what I saw from the defense for the most part, and this is a team that still likely will play in a very solid bowl game, potentially post new years, but is now out of the running for winning the East having lost to both of the top contenders for the crown in Georgia and Kentucky. They have Mizzou at home this weekend.

6) AUBURN

By default, they find themselves rising up the list, beneficiaries of that devastating loss by Texas A&M. They had the week off but will set their sights on that same A&M squad this weekend, which will prove tough, being that Kyle Field is a very difficult place to play (ask Clemson).

7) MISSISSIPPI STATE

Texas A&M would have been here but they lost to this very squad and played themselves out of SEC West contention in the process. This is still a talented team that has, in my opinion, performed better than expected, but this game was ugly for the Aggies. That defensive front of the Bulldogs truly dictated the tempo and scheme of A&M’s offense, and suffocated all possible running lanes to force the Aggies to beat them through the air. When Montez Sweat, Jeffery Simmons, and all of the other auxiliary players that contribute to that front have it going effectively, they can compete against any team’s offensive line.