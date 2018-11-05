1) ALABAMA (9-0)

Well, so much for their best chance to lose a game this season. They simply dominated LSU for the entirety of that game, and LSU’s offense had no answers whatsoever. Sure, their offense didn’t explode like it has been doing all season long, and early in this game the LSU defense kept them in it, but let down after let down on the offensive side of the ball left the tired Tigers helpless on defense as that Bama front wore them down. Now, it’s Georgia or bust in the SEC championship game. Here’s to hoping they can at least provide a challenge.

2) GEORGIA (8-1)

Speaking of the Bulldogs, they finally locked up the SEC East title from Cinderella squad Kentucky. As the final score indicated, this was another game that just looked like two squads that were simply not on the same level in terms of talent. Kentucky relied again on Wilson making big throws but this time they just could not out-scheme Georgia who contained Benny Snell and the running game well.

3) LSU (7-2)

Rough weekend down in the Bayou. Their defense is legit, no question, but that offense was simply embarrassed against the extra ferocious front seven of the Tide. Really thought this would be a game that would lose competitive quality as the game wore on, and while that did manifest to an extent, it occurred a lot earlier then I thought it would; stated another way, I thought Bama would pull away, but I truly thought it would be competitive for at least a half. That was not the case, as the Tigers seemingly never had a shot from the get go. They will still make a great bowl game and have several first round draft prospects to boast about. I believe Coach O's job is safe for another year as well.

4) KENTUCKY (7-2)

Really wanted to put Auburn here after their great win over A&M, but in all actuality, Auburn has had roller coaster performances for the majority of the season. Kentucky still has a great defense and running game, but both were severely stunted in this game and for that reason, they simply had no shot at a win here. This is a team heading in the right direction for the future and they'll still make a great bowl game.

5) AUBURN (6-3)

Auburn did what they needed to do coming out of the bye week, and that was win a home game against a solid, ranked opponent. To their credit, they looked prepared and rejuvenated off of that bye, which seemingly came at just the perfect time. Not ruling them out in a potential upset bid of Alabama at this point, though I think Georgia has the better shot at the moment.

6) MISSISSIPPI STATE (6-3)

They still look impressive in the front seven, even against a lowly opponent such as LA Tech. After dropping back to back games against solid opponents in Kentucky and Florida, they have rebounded to win 3 of their last 4 and will look to continue their momentum against the unstoppable Tide next week.

7) MIZZOU (5-4)

A resounding win for Drew Lock and the Tigers here over Florida. The defense was flying around making solid plays all afternoon, the running game was impressive and dictated a lot of the game flow here, and Lock finally brought his A-game against an undoubtedly solid SEC defense. Don’t look now, but they drove Kentucky to the brink, they played Georgia very solidly, and they have a very winnable final stretch of their schedule. All of those ingredients create a recipe for a late season riser.

8) SOUTH CAROLINA (5-3)

Yes, the two opponents they have beaten have not exactly been the class of the conference, and yes, each game has likely been closer than it should have, but wins are wins, and South Carolina is getting them right now. That’s more than some others can say.

9) TEXAS A&M (5-4)

I’ll put them here simply because I cannot place Florida above them at this point. Florida has had arguably the toughest 2-week stretch of any SEC program this entire season outside of possibly Miss. State in games against that same Florida squad and Kentucky earlier this year. They couldn't close a tough fought game against a decent SEC opponent in Auburn who desperately needed a win. A&M is trending strongly in the wrong direction as we close the season. They hope to find their footing against Ole Miss next week.

10) FLORIDA (6-3)

How the mighty have fallen. Putting them here, to be quite frank, still feels to high, but this is a team that was in the top 5 as recently as last week, and even higher prior to then. After coming out completely flat in arguably their biggest game of the season against Georgia, they come out to rebound against a Missouri team that had underperformed. Not to mention, the Gators were at home in this one, and yet, despite all of this, they were absolutely blown out, lacking any punch on either side of the ball. They have a home game against South Carolina this week and the Gamecocks may take the road upset.

11) OLE MISS (5-4)

They are who we thought they were; a terrifically talented, high-octane offense that simply cannot stop any offensive attack with their defense nor can they challenge any real SEC talent with consistency. Heartbreaking loss to South Carolina but that was a very fun game to watch. At least they have talent, and should contend for a bowl come this time next season. No telling which bowl, but 6 wins seems feasible.

12) VANDERBILT (4-5)

Bye week. Their moving up is a byproduct of the next team on this list.

13) TENNESSEE (4-5)

14-3. Against Charlotte. Really?! 14 points?! They played poorly in all facets except, surprisingly, special teams, where they were able to return a punt for a TD to give them one of two scores they would get on the whole night. Bad showing from a bad team.

14) ARKANSAS (2-7)

It'll be tough ranking them out of this spot unless they win a conference game.