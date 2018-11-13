1) ALABAMA (10-0)

They won again, and despite the win and performing relatively dominantly against Mississippi State this weekend, their line looked susceptible to a talented pass rush. Here’s a stat: prior to this game, the Tide had given up only six sacks on the season, and surrendered four just in the second half of this one. Combined with Tua getting banged up, this could be a situation to monitor. Still the best team in the conference by a large margin.

2) GEORGIA (9-1)

That Bulldog defense is rounding into shape. Didn’t give up a point in the 2nd half, and that was a solid win against an up-and-down SEC opponent in Auburn. This is a team that is visibly getting better on that side of the ball each and every week, and they are starting to look like the threat that many thought they could be at the beginning of this season. They will look to continue their success against UMass.

3) LSU (8-2)

A little closer of a game than they’d have liked, but they did what they needed to do to secure a win over a long rival in a hard fought game. Nothing truly astounding here, outside of their defense performing well again as they completely eliminated the run. They have Rice on the schedule next.

4) FLORIDA (7-3)

What a huge rise for the Gators this week. Have to give them respect, as they were trailing big late in this game but got off the deck and secured a win that was absolutely vital. I had to rank them this high due to Kentucky’s loss and their season schedule, but overall this has been a very up-and-down team over the course of this season, but find themselves only having lost three games this season. They have Idaho and Florida State to close the season, positioning them to finish strong.

5) KENTUCKY (7-3)

The Wildcats are reeling right now, losing two of their last three and winning the third by a single point. Their latest losing performance came at the hands of a team that has found some momentum of late in Tennessee. It is too soon to pull the plug on them for the season, but their offense looks weak at the moment.

6) MISSISSIPPI STATE (6-4)

Overall, the Bulldogs’ offense totaled six first downs in this game. That is pitiful, but that said, this is one of the top defenses in the country they faced in the Tide. All of that aside, the defense is legit here and can cause problems for any team in the nation with the way they are getting after the passer and they're going to wreak havoc on the Razorbacks this week.

7) MIZZOU (6-4)

Wanted to put them higher but I believe Mississippi State is the more talented team at this point. They did what they had to do to secure a win over this scrappy Vanderbilt outfit. Vanderbilt has been close in several games this season but just hasn’t been able to close, as this was a come from behind victory for the Tigers. They, too, are positioned in a strong spot heading into their stretch run, with Tennessee and Arkansas to close their season out.

8) AUBURN (6-4)

The Tigers came crashing back down to reality this week as Georgia was able to beat them in Athens. They will close the season with Bama but have not truly established any momentum as of yet going into that game. Maybe they can create that this week against a weak opponent, Liberty University.

9) TEXAS A&M (6-4)

The Aggies came out on top in their battle against Ole Miss this week, though Ole Miss played them tough for a majority of this game. That said, they pulled away at the end and rode Trayveon Williams' monster game to the finish line, a blueprint in many of their victories this season. UAB & LSU are all that remain for Fisher and Co. this season.

10) SOUTH CAROLINA (5-4)

The sheer nature of their loss is what finds them demoted so low. The Gamecocks squandered a 4th quarter advantage of 17 points in this one. That hurts, and this will extend their streak of games settled by one possession to five now. They are in every game until late, which says something about the fight in this team.

11) TENNESSEE (5-5)

This team has suddenly come alive in the latter portions of this season, playing much better football than they were early on in this season. South Carolina did beat them, but this win over Kentucky gives them the edge over Ole Miss in my eyes. Games against Missouri and Vanderbilt will show just how far they really have come.

12) OLE MISS (5-5)

Lost a tough bout with the Aggies this weekend, as their in-conference woes continue. Despite their win over Arkansas, the Rebels have been outplayed in every other conference game they’ve played in this season. Maybe they can change that in matchups against Vandy and Mississippi State to close the season.

13) VANDERBILT (4-6)

The Commodores came up short again, losing to Mizzou 33-28, which has too often been the tale for this team in the 2018 football season. They, too, have only one conference win this season, that being against Arkansas, and their bout with the Rebels this week will likely lock them in the #13 spot.

14) ARKANSAS (2-8)

Tough loss for the Razorbacks in their first SEC night game at home under Chad Morris. They played alright, but ultimately made too many mistakes offensively to overcome. That run play with Boyd and Jones will be memorable for all the wrong reasons, but at least the Razorbacks are showing they have something to build on losing by just one score to LSU. Hogs travel to Starkville this weekend.