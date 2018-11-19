1) ALABAMA (11-0, 7-0)

They received a moderate scare in this one, tied 10-10 at half to The Citadel. Ultimately, however, they woke up and dominated the second half. Still cruising, they won’t be challenged again until the conference championship, Auburn game this weekend.

2) GEORGIA (10-1, 7-1)

This team is looking great as the season closes. Sure, this was a cupcake week against UMass, but they are clicking on all cylinders as the season comes to a close. Their front seven is starting to get thin, however, which seems to be the blueprint to beat the Tide as proven by the effectiveness of the Mississippi State defensive front a couple weeks back.

3) LSU (9-2, 5-2)

They are locked in here. Tigers are guaranteed to finish runner-up in the ultra competitive SEC West, but they won’t make the playoff. They are, however, ticketed for a post-New Year’s bowl game. The Texas A&M game should be a fun one to close out the season.

4) FLORIDA (8-3, 5-3)

Easy way to end the season here with Idaho followed by a matchup with somewhat punchless Florida State squad. Florida State did just drop Boston College and will be desperate to make it to a bowl being at 5-6. Not to mention, it is a rivalry game. Upset special?

5) KENTUCKY (8-3, 5-3)

Back to their winning ways, they will most certainly close out strong against Louisville, who have all but quit. Still think they were the most pleasant surprise in the conference this year and Stoops will most definitely push for SEC coach of the year.

6) MISSISSIPPI STATE (7-4, 3-4)

That was sheer domination of Arkansas. Went from 17-6 in the 3rd quarter to posting a 52-point effort against the worst team in the SEC. The Egg Bowl looms now, but that should be another easy win for them. They, too, are in the hunt for a big time bowl game.

7) MIZZOU (7-4, 3-4)

The Derek Dooley revenge game went according to plan for the Tigers, who stomped the Volunteers, who were looking to heat up. That said, still a weak team that Mizzou was supposed to beat. They took care of business and are starting to play themselves into contention for a solid bowl game.

8) AUBURN (7-4, 3-4)

No reason to move them down, they trounced their opponent. Although it was Liberty…. Still though, they dominated a game that they were supposed to dominate. The Iron Bowl looms large for them now, as they are being counted out by just about everyone, including myself. Miracles do happen, though, and the Iron Bowl is proof of that.

9) TEXAS A&M (7-4, 4-3)

The LSU game will be a great test to see just how good this team really is. Kyle Field is a tough place to play, and I could see them giving the Tigers a run for their money. This week, business was handled, as they retired UAB. Rumor has it that they could take on the Longhorns in the Texas bowl, which is a tantalizing rivalry matchup in a solid bowl game.

10) SOUTH CAROLINA (6-4, 4-4)

They are staring at a 7-5 finish with what will surely be a loss against Clemson this week. They may give them a game, but the chances of them winning is slim at best. 7-5 feels about right for them, never could figure them out.

11) VANDERBILT (5-6, 2-5)

They managed to beat the Rebels in what turned out to be a solid game to watch. They were able to finally close out a relatively big game, though it took them overtime and an incredibly controversial call to do so. I think brown clearly caught the game-tying touchdown pass, but what’s done is done. They will close out against Tennessee and may end up sneaking into a bowl game this year, which is better than I originally thought they would do.

12) OLE MISS (5-6, 1-6)

They must be sick after dropping this one. As I stated before, I believe they should have tied that game and continued that game into further overtime, but then again, that is no guarantee that they would have won. They were, in this game, what they’ve been all year; an explosive, high-octane offense that can’t play a lick of defense. They are not bowl eligible, but even if they were, I don’t believe they would win their showdown with State this weekend, dropping them to 5-7. Disappointing result for them, too much talent to be this low.

13) TENNESSEE (5-6, 2-5)

Here we were (or I was?), beginning to take the bait on Pruitt maybe having turned the corner with this team, and then they go out and drop a complete dud against Mizzou this weekend. Can’t say I’m surprised though, as they’ve just looked bad all season and barely won over Charlotte. Kentucky is losing steam every week seemingly, although they stopped the bleeding a bit, so maybe that win wasn’t as impressive as I initially thought. Oh well, locked up second-to-last.

14) ARKANSAS (2-9, 0-7)

Outside of their signing class, there is essentially no good news from this football season for the Razorbacks. The Boyd play last week, the Colton Jackson play this week against MSU, the fake punt return TD from UNT; these Razorbacks are starting to become memorable for all the wrong reasons. No matter what happens against Missouri this weekend, the Razorbacks have officially become the bottom of the SEC. Only way to go is up next season.