1) ALABAMA

Another week, another easy victory, this time at the expense of Arkansas State. They were great in alll three phases and the team was firing on all cylinders in what amounted to be a tune up game for the defending national champions. Alabama is scoring 54 points per game to start the season and Young Tua is completing at 71 percent. They will travel to Oxford next week for what should be a decently interesting game. Up Next: Ole Miss

2) GEORGIA

I was very tempted to put the Bulldogs at the top spot after their dismantling of what is a very solid South Carolina team, but ultimately, until Bama gives me a reason to move them, they’re pretty much locked into that No. 1 spot. That said, this was about as impressive of a win as any playoff hopeful has had this season, including Auburn’s win over Washington. It wasn’t just that they won, but how dominant they looked in doing so. Georgia vs. Bama this year will be, in a word, unreal. Up Next: Middle Tenn.

3) AUBURN

The Tigers' latest victory came against the Alabama State Hornets, which is certainly not overly impressive. But then again, they are a week removed from beating a top 10 team. We will soon see again why this team is as vaunted as they are rumored to be when the Tigers of LSU come to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take them on next week.

4) LSU

Sure, this wasn’t the most dominant showing for a team that was incredibly impressive last week going against an FCS competitor south as Southeastern Louisiana. However… I’m still not over their destruction of Miami last week. Very fun to watch, and I’m hoping next weeks heavyweight Battle of the Tigers lives up to the hype. Up Next: Auburn

5) MISS STATE

The Bulldogs may indeed be a more talented squad than LSU but the Tigers dropped 31 with a shutout so. Nick Fitzgerald both ran and passed for over 150 yards, Kylin Hill accounted for 211 more yards on the ground, but Fitzgerald struggled with passing going 11 for 27. All in all, they will not face another real challenge until the 29th when they take on the Gators at home. Up Next: ULL

6) TEXAS A&M

Too early to put them this high? Maybe. But when you nearly upset the #2 team in the country, you open some eyes and get some recognition. Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards in what was a very impressive game for the Aggies. Their running game could have definitely been better but judging by how good it looked last week, I imagine they aren’t overly worried about that at the moment. All in all, very impressive showing for the Aggies despite the loss, and they will look to build on this. Keep in mind… A&M missed two field goals in the game and lost only by 2. Up Next: ULM