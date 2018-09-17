1) ALABAMA

Their defense is just absolutely suffocating. They swallowed the elite offensive attack of the Rebels, and the Landsharks were left with no answers for any phase of the game in this matchup against the Crimson Tide. Jerry Jeudy is starting to establish himself as a legitimate weapon on the outside of this offense, and they are littered with playmakers at all levels on both sides of the ball. Smooth sailing for the Tide. Up Next: A&M

2) GEORGIA

They have officially leaped to #2 in the national rankings at the time of this report, and any observer of college football would have a hard time disputing it. After Clemson was almost upset by unranked Texas A&M, Georgia has been collecting impressive wins and showing that they too, are able to reload and refocus despite losing a litany of players to the NFL draft. The showdown with Bama will be legendary this year, must-see tv. Up Next: Mizzou

3) LSU

The team I was most off on this preseason is the LSU Tigers. Their QB play has been great with Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow, this defense is electric and has talent at all levels, and they have upset two top 10 teams in road show downs this year. They are a legitimate threat to knock off the Tide as the winners of the SEC West. Up Next: LA Tech

4) AUBURN

Was very tempted to place Mississippi State here, but ultimately couldn't pull the trigger. Sure, they lost to a very good LSU squad this week, but they also pulled off a win in the opening week of the season against another very good team, Washington. It isn’t time to panic just yet for the Tigers of Auburn, but at the same time it will take something dramatic for them to make it to the conference championship. The SEC always has a way of making it interesting, though… Up Next: Arkansas

5) MISSISSIPPI STATE

Bulldogs just continue to stack up impressive wins. We will soon see what they’re made of, as their SEC schedule starts to pick up some steam with Kentucky, Florida, and Auburn all on the docket in the coming weeks. Really love this defense, their pass rush is deep and talented and allows for their DB’s to play with aggression and swagger. Still think they are as likely as anyone to make a major move up these charts, especially if Nick Fitzgerald can continue to establish his elite dual-threat skill set. Up Next: Kentucky

6) TEXAS A&M

Really think they are another team that I missed on before this season. I did not think they had the weapons around Trayveon Williams to form an adequate offense, but Jimbo has done a nice job of developing a nice offensive scheme combined with what has been a very opportunistic defense. Can’t say I’m surprised by this, as there is a reason Jimbo is one of the more storied coaches in the NCAA currently. Their sack numbers are high, their QB play is stable, and they have a HUGE showdown looming with the #1 team in the country. Side note: they’ve played the #2 and the #1 team in the nation after next week… if they can play Bama as well as they played Clemson? Watch out for the Aggies.