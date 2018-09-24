1) ALABAMA (4-0)

Tua Tagovailoa is absolutely incredible to watch on the field. As soon as he slung it deep for a touchdown less than a minute into the game, you knew that Bama was ready for this ranked challenge against A&M. Hate to say it, but it’s really starting to look like the SEC is Bama’s to lose. They are so deep and talented at all positions, with an electric receiving core and a dynamic 1-2 punch at RB as well as QB. They take on Louisiana Lafayette in what will surely be a tune up game at home (as if they need one).

2) GEORGIA (4-0)

Another impressive showing for the Bulldogs here in a 43-29 win, but they also allowed Missouri to gash them and were largely unable to establish their dominance that they’ve exhibited on the ground and through the air. The offensive numbers looked nice for them on Saturday, but I think the real story in this game was how Drew Lock and the Tigers were just a few crucial missed calls/costly plays away from stealing one from Georgia. Bulldogs will take on Tennessee at home next week.

3) LSU (4-0)

Man was I tempted to move them to no. 2 after a 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech. The November showdown between them and Alabama will be phenomenal. But first, they must stay focused on the task at hand by beating Ole Miss at home this week. Sure, Joe Burrow had another decent, game-manager like game, and their running attack was relentless, but with LSU it’s their suffocating, all out attack on the defensive side of the ball that is garnering looks from the playoff committee, spear-headed by Devin White and Greedy Williams.

4) AUBURN (3-1)

Dominated Arkansas from start to finish on Saturday, but they were largely unable to establish any foothold on the offensive side of the ball. Credit to the Razorback defensive unit who stepped up in a big way, the final score was largely indicative of very poor offensive and special teams performances by Arkansas. They will be tested again soon as in two weeks they will take on Miss. State on the road.

5) KENTUCKY (4-0)

Well well well… if this wasn’t the biggest shock of the SEC weekend then I don’t know what was. Benny Snell and the Wildcats played out of their minds on Saturday, like they were out to prove something against Miss. State. Their running game is exhausting and dominant, their defense is opportunistic, they are well coached and most importantly, they seem hungry. Quickly becoming one of my favorite teams to watch in the SEC and one of the best storylines in all of college football. They take on a talented South Carolina team next week.

6) MISS STATE (3-1)

The Bulldogs offense let them down on Saturday. Their vaunted defense did all they could to keep them in the game, and they did for the most part, but two scores in the fourth quarter of this game proved back-breakers for this Bulldog squad. Nick Fitzgerald was inefficient passing, their run game was flat, and they were left with more questions than answers after the game. They’ll look to rebound at home against Florida next week.

7) TEXAS A&M (2-2)

Tough to penalize them too much here as they just ran into the buzzsaw known as the Crimson Tide. Still a good team that did some good things in this game, but they do not look like playoff contenders to me. Time will tell of course, but I think they’re missing a few vital pieces on this team to really take the next step. They’ll look to prove me wrong next week against Arkansas in Jerry World.