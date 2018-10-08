1. ALABAMA (6-0)



Tua’s Heisman campaign continued in Fayetteville this weekend, with 300+ yards and 4 touchdowns against the Razorbacks on just 13 throws. This has now become one of the best college offenses this year, if not the best in recent memory. However, that defense just allowed the most points given up since the 2016 national championship against Clemson. They’ll look to round out their defensive issues against Missouri in Bryant-Denny next weekend.

2. GEORGIA (6-0)

The Bulldogs won soundly against the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend, scoring 41 and providing a solid defensive showing. Jake Fromm played very well against Vandy, but can he do the same against LSU on the road this weekend? We’ll find out.

3. LSU (5-1)

Ouch. The 3, 4, and 5 ranked teams from last week all lost. LSU will stay here for now, but they really could have used that win. Florida, however, is opening some eyes around the country, and they are this week’s biggest riser. LSU will need to rebound quickly as they set their sights on the Georgia Bulldogs.

4. FLORIDA (5-1)

Really wanted to put Kentucky in this spot but it felt wrong to put them here after such an impressive showing from the Gators. Florida’s Dan Mullen is…. just an absolutely phenomenal coach. This team is playing well above the sum of their parts and they were able to capitalize on a couple of very timely picks to down the Gators at home. Vanderbilt up next.

5. KENTUCKY (5-1)

Tough first loss of the season to a really solid Texas A&M outfit. Benny Snell just couldn’t get it rolling all night, but that defense is legit. Their quarterback is much more of a runner and when they found themselves needing big throws at the end of the game they just couldn’t do it. They've got the week off before hosting Vanderbilt on the 20th.

6. MISSISSIPPI STATE (4-2)

Might be too high, but when you consider their only two losses have come from teams that have ranked in the top 15 at some point, you gotta give them a break. Sure, Auburn has only lost a game and beaten a top 10 team, but this is not a ranking of the best teams; rather, this list is where teams in the conference are currently trending. And Mississippi State, in a huge win over Auburn, is trending very positively. Off this week, so they have an extra week to prepare for the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

7. TEXAS A&M (4-2)

After nearly upsetting Clemson in an absolute thriller in College Station, they were able to finally deliver their first statement win of the season under Jimbo, beating the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats. However, away from College Station, this team has not fared as well as they would like in big games (see: 24-17 victory over Arkansas, blowout loss to Alabama). Now ranked no. 22 in the AP top 25, they will look to keep the good times rolling against the Gamecocks this week.

8. AUBURN (4-2)

How the mighty have fallen. The rankings this week seem to still favor Auburn, but after getting smacked by Mississippi State and barely squeaking out a win over Southern Miss (no, not Ole Miss), this offense looks completely lost. No question, that defense is legit, and their line is a force to be reckoned with but, in their last two games, they’ve averaged just under 17 points. They have a couple of games coming up that should lean definitively in their favor with Tennessee and Ole Miss, but if they drop one of those, it is officially panic time in Auburn, AL.

9. SOUTH CAROLINA (3-2)

Impressive for them to win a game against a solid Mizzou team, with the Tigers having had an extra week to prepare for the game. Not to mention, no Jake Bentley in this game for the Gamecocks, who were able to get some key turnovers on Drew Lock and turn this game into a much needed victory. However, the schedule gets even tougher now with their next matchup against a rowdy Texas A&M squad.

10. MISSOURI (3-2)

Despite losing, I still believe in Drew Lock too much to move them down any further than this. Only time will tell if I’m right on that assessment, but he looks like an amazing quarterback when you watch him live. That said, the defense better figure out some answers, as after two weeks of preparation they came out and allowed 37 points to what was seen as a struggling offense without the help of its starting quarterback. They travel to Alabama to play the Tide next week in what will surely be the most highly watched and scrutinized game of Lock’s career up to this point.

11. OLE MISS (4-2)

After scoring 70 points, against anyone, you deserve a bump in the ranks. That said, I still have serious questions about that defense. Can they keep their offense in the game when it comes to big-time conference matchups? This weekend will be a good barometer of whether they can or not as a suddenly warm Arkansas offense will look to exploit them in Little Rock this weekend.

12. ARKANSAS (1-5)

On the flip side, if you surrender 65, you deserve a slight demotion in the power rankings. That said, this team has undoubtedly shown the most improvement of any in the conference in regards to how they performed in the beginning of the season versus in the past week. To go out and put 31 points on a bevy of NFL-level talent is no small feat at all, and Rakeem Boyd has officially emerged as a legit workhorse talent, going for over 100 yards on this stout defensive front. Suddenly, this 1-5 team could absolutely go on a run here by potentially winning their next 3 against Ole Miss, Tulsa, and Vanderbilt. That could, in turn, parlay into solid confidence as they take on LSU at home. Not to mention, they just added another 4-star recruit to the fold. Chad Morris has got this program trending in a very positive direction.

13. VANDERBILT (3-3)

Despite getting throttled by the no. 2 team in the country, they haven’t done enough to earn a demotion to the bottom spot on this list. Tennessee had the week off, and then they will travel to Auburn this week, so let’s hold off on moving these teams around just yet. That said, this Vanderbilt squad is rough and in need of a rebuild. Problem is, they have a lot of experience at key positions and should be able to field a more competitive product. We’ll see what they can do next week against the imposing Kentucky Wildcats.

14. TENNESSEE (2-3)

On a positive note, they were able to retain all the players on their roster this week! All jokes aside, they didn’t play a game this week, and travel to Auburn to face the Tigers who are desperate to get back on track. Bad, bad recipe for the Vols.