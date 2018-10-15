1. ALABAMA

Missouri came out and played them competitively… for a quarter. They just continue to dissect every opponent they play in all three phases of the game. Even their defense held the mighty Drew Lock and the Tigers offense to only 10 points. They’ll play the Vols on the road next week.

2. LSU

That now makes three top 10 wins for coach Orgeron and his fightin’ Tigers. Joe Burrow is emerging as somewhat of a dual threat, and that LSU defense is downright scary. They toppled Georgia and now this makes the showdown against that Tide squad in Baton Rouge that much more intriguing. For now though, they’ll set their sights on Mississippi State in another vital home game this week.

3. GEORGIA

Still belong in the top 3 but what a crushing defeat they just suffered against LSU. Fromm had an okay day but all in all he couldn’t make enough big plays or avoid the crucial mistakes necessary to win a crucial game in the Bulldogs’ season. They are still loaded with talent and if they beat Bama anything can happen, but they are now on the outside looking in in regards to the CFP come this winter. Also, they have a huge stretch coming up, as after their bye week this week, they’ll take on Florida, Kentucky, and Auburn in a killer stretch of games. Good luck, Bulldogs.

4. FLORIDA

Started out really rough this week, as they quickly surrendered a 21-3 lead to Vanderbilt. However, this Gators team turned it on in the second half and made the plays necessary to avoid defeat after what has been an incredibly solid stretch for the Gators. They will also receive a week off before the critical SEC East showdown against Georgia in 2 weeks in Jacksonville.

5. KENTUCKY

Yes, I know A&M beat them, but to be fair, Kyle Field is an incredibly difficult place to play, and they took the Aggies to overtime on the road. Coach Stoops’ team is just continuing to impressive week after week, and their defense is legit. Their formula of running the ball effectively with either their QB or RBs combined with playing stellar defense has allowed them to become one of the best stories of the year in College Football and also a Dark Horse to capture the SEC East. They’ll come off their bye this week and take on Vandy at home.

6. TEXAS A&M

Another very solid win for Jimbo’s squad, as they squeaked out a win against a resurgent South Carolina squad that gave them fits all day long. This week will tell you a lot about what this team is made of when they travel in consecutive weeks from South Carolina this week to #22 Mississippi State next week after a bye. Jimbo has this team playing really well, but to be fair, they play substantially better at home. Can they continue their moderate win streak on the road against a deep and talented defensive front of the Bulldogs?