There's just one SEC team that remains undefeated with three teams searching for their first conference win this weekend. Arkansas and Vanderbilt are two of them and they go head to head on Saturday morning.

1) ALABAMA (8-0)

After decimating the Volunteers this week, one wonders if their best shot at actually being beaten is coming in 2 weeks, when they will come off their bye to travel to Baton Rouge to take on the #4 ranked Tigers. Either that or the SEC title game seems, at this point, to be their only chance to lose a game. Oh, and Tua is without question a leader for the Heisman right now, which is unbelievable considering he rarely ever plays four full quarters of football.

2) LSU (7-1)

Scrappy win for the Tigers here 19-3 over Miss. St., they have now vaulted into the playoff discussion, though that could change given the aforementioned matchup. That said, they have one of the most elite defenses in the conference, and arguably in the entire country. They have a smart QB who can run and take care of the ball, and this might be the recipe for toppling the clear cut best team in the country in Bama in two weeks.

3) GEORGIA (6-1)

What a huge game brewing for the Bulldogs, as their seventh ranked outfit will take on the 9-ranked Florida Gators in what will surely be one of the most exciting conference games of this season. Can they stave off the Gators and still win the suddenly very competitive SEC East? That remains to be seen, but the road to the conference championship begins this week for the Bulldogs.

4) FLORIDA (6-1)

The Gators, who also had a week off, are surely getting fired up to play this Georgia game this week. Just an unbelievable late season showdown, and this is why the conference is widely considered the best, because of matchups like this combined with immense parity abound in the SEC. Can Mullen continue his late season magic?

5) KENTUCKY (6-1)

They were able to squeak out a win in this one 14-7 against a Vanderbilt squad who came in and looked determined to prove they were a solid squad in the SEC East. They ultimately fell short, and this Wildcat defense again showed that it is indeed one of the deepest and most fierce in the country. Their rushing attack was again dominant, and it needed to be considering their starting quarterback could only muster 18 yards passing (yes, you read that right). They’ll look to continue their winning ways against Mizzou next week and put a cherry on top of this dream season the following week against Georgia.

6) TEXAS A&M (5-2)

The Aggies, too, had a bye week this week, and they will set their sights on a Mississippi State team that is currently reeling. Texas A&M, outside of Kentucky and Florida, has arguably been the most pleasant surprise of this season in the SEC, as they truly have outperformed expectations and will look to ride this momentum into a potential bowl game post New Years day.

7) AUBURN (5-3)

They finally stopped the bleeding and got a vital win against Ole Miss this week. Though they are likely out of the running for any sort of playoff or conference-winning effort, they still have a very interesting schedule ahead of them and could play the role of spoiler for a couple of key games, including the always electrifying showdown between them and in-state rival Alabama.