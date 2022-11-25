The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri Tigers will face off at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. The Tigers and the Razorbacks first met in Columbia in 1906, with Missouri winning 11-0. Since then, the two teams have tangled for a total of 13 games and the Tigers hold a 9-4 series lead over the Hogs. Arkansas won last year's matchup in Fayetteville 34-17, and Missouri won the last meeting in Columbia 50-48 in 2020. The Razorbacks are a -3.5 point favorite over the Tigers (BetSaracen). Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the game will go Friday:

Mason Choate - Managing Editor

This game will be strength on strength and weakness on weakness. Missouri's defense is what it hangs its hat on, and the same can be said for the Arkansas offense. The Tigers' offense doesn't have a ton of firepower, and the Arkansas defense isn't the team's strength, but it's been playing better. I see this game being close, especially with a Missouri team fighting for bowl eligibility, but the Tigers can't keep up with KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas offense. Arkansas 31, Missouri 27

Robert Stewart - Staff Writer

Arkansas has never won a game in Columbia, but streaks are meant to be broken. The Razorbacks put on their most complete performance of the season last week against an above-average football team, and there is nothing to suggest they will regress against a mediocre Missouri team. The defense has sustained success over the past three weeks, and a healthy KJ Jefferson can hang with almost every offense in the land. Bowl eligibility will motivate the Tigers, sure, but not enough to beat a Razorback team that’s playing its best football of the season. Arkansas 38, Missouri 27

Daniel Fair - Staff Writer

KJ Jefferson is out with something to prove this year against Mizzou. His first start under the Sam Pittman regime came in 2020 in Columbia, and despite his best efforts, the Hogs came out with a loss on a last-second field goal. Mizzou is fighting for bowl eligibility in this game, and I expect them to play like it. Arkansas will need to find a way to contain Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden, and while the pass defense that has played better over the last few weeks, they haven’t face a guy like him yet. All told, I think it’s close, but unfortunately I don’t see the Hogs overcoming Mizzou here. Missouri 35, Arkansas 28

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

It’s a rivalry game, the day after Thanksgiving, and on the road. Arkansas hasn’t won at Columbia since Missouri joined the conference. Underdog Missouri teams have been dangerous in this series. The Tigers have a stingy defense and inconsistent offense. As long as Arkansas can establish the run and get the offense going, they should win this game. Arkansas 27, Missouri 20

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

Everyone knows by now that the Hogs have never won in Columbia. In fact, they’ve only won one road game against Mizzou and that was in St. Louis. This Razorback team definitely has the talent, ability and momentum to change all of that on Friday. KJ Jefferson showed just how valuable he is as a leader and quarterback in last week’s thumping of Ole Miss. The entire offense played with a chip on its shoulder and produced its best half of football this season. I’m still waiting for its best four quarters of the season. The defense was opportunistic and the offense turned turnovers into points. Rocket Sanders ran like a Doak Walker semi-finalist, even though he was left off the list and he should run that way again on Friday if the Hogs want a chance to win. Mizzou is always a little worrisome because they’ve beat the brakes off Arkansas and spoiled some good seasons in the past. As long as the Hogs don’t have a tryptophan hangover, they improve their bowl destination with a convincing win. Arkansas 38, Missouri 27

