HawgBeat Study: Did Hogs lack 'Jimmys and Joes' in 2018?
The Question
In a search for where to put their blame for arguably the worst season in school history, Arkansas fans engaged in the classic "Xs and Os or Jimmys and Joes" football debate in 2018.
The truth is that the coaches and players both likely contributed to the 2-10 record, but it is much harder to quantify the former than the latter.
They're far from perfect, but recruiting services - such as Rivals - have proven to be pretty accurate when judging talent. There are obviously outliers like J.J. Watt who exceed their ratings, but teams with higher ranked classes tend to have more success on the field.
With that in mind, how did Arkansas' talent compare with the rest of the SEC this season? Did the Razorbacks' results match up with their talent?
The Data Set
In order to determine that, HawgBeat examined all 14 SEC teams' starting lineups and looked up each player's "Rivals Rank," a rating that differentiates two-, three-, four- and five-star recruits on a 5.1-6.1 scale.
For junior college players, we used their more recent rating rather than their high school rating. For example, Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd was a 5.8 four-star prospect coming out of Houston (Texas) Stratford in 2016, but was just a 5.5 three-star prospect coming out of Independence (Kan.) C.C. this year.
If a player transferred from another four-year school, his high school rating was used. For walk-ons or players who otherwise weren't rated coming out of high school or junior college, HawgBeat gave them a "5.0" rating.
Once all of that data was collected, we averaged out the starters' average recruiting ratings over the 12-game regular season. (South Carolina's 12th regular-season game is Saturday, but it shouldn't alter the results.)
The Results
Unsurprisingly, Alabama easily came out on top with an average rating of 5.985. That means the Crimson Tide has averaged nearly a 6.0 four-star starting lineup all season.
The only other two teams with a four-star level (5.8+) average were Tennessee and Georgia. The next tier of teams - LSU, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M - averaged a high three-star (5.7).
At the bottom of conference, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Arkansas failed to average a 5.6 three-star starting lineup. Those three teams are bunched closely together, but the Razorbacks do rank last in the SEC with a 5.592 average.
|Team
|Starters' Avg. Recruiting Rating
|
Alabama
|
5.985
|
Tennessee
|
5.824
|
Georgia
|
5.817
|
LSU
|
5.768
|
Florida
|
5.745
|
Auburn
|
5.739
|
Texas A&M
|
5.728
|
South Carolina
|
5.674
|
Ole Miss
|
5.651
|
Kentucky
|
5.644
|
Mississippi State
|
5.631
|
Vanderbilt
|
5.598
|
Missouri
|
5.595
|
Arkansas
|
5.592
The order of those teams based on their starters' average recruiting ratings does seem to have been reflected on the field this season, with a few exceptions.
All but four SEC teams were slotted within two spots of their positioning in Bill Connelly's S&P+, ESPN's Football Power Index and Jeff Sagarin's computer ratings.
Tennessee and Ole Miss underperformed, while Mississippi State and Missouri exceeded their expectations based on recruiting ratings.
|Team
|Recruiting
|S&P+
|FPI
|Sagarin
|
Alabama
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Tennessee
|
2
|
13
|
13
|
12
|
Georgia
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
LSU
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
Florida
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
Auburn
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
Texas A&M
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
6
|
South Carolina
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
Ole Miss
|
9
|
12
|
12
|
13
|
Kentucky
|
10
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
Mississippi State
|
11
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Vanderbilt
|
12
|
11
|
11
|
11
|
Missouri
|
13
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
Arkansas
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
14
The Conclusion
To improve its standing in the SEC, Arkansas will likely need to get more highly regarded players on campus and developed to the point they contribute as starters.
Despite the 2-10 season, the Razorbacks have actually done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail. Even with yesterday's decommitment of Carl Williams, their 2019 class is still No. 11 nationally and on pace to be the best in school history.
It features 11 four-star prospects, including at least one on each level of the defense, so help is on the way from a "Jimmys and Joes" standpoint.
