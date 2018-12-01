The Question

In a search for where to put their blame for arguably the worst season in school history, Arkansas fans engaged in the classic "Xs and Os or Jimmys and Joes" football debate in 2018.

The truth is that the coaches and players both likely contributed to the 2-10 record, but it is much harder to quantify the former than the latter.

They're far from perfect, but recruiting services - such as Rivals - have proven to be pretty accurate when judging talent. There are obviously outliers like J.J. Watt who exceed their ratings, but teams with higher ranked classes tend to have more success on the field.

With that in mind, how did Arkansas' talent compare with the rest of the SEC this season? Did the Razorbacks' results match up with their talent?

The Data Set

In order to determine that, HawgBeat examined all 14 SEC teams' starting lineups and looked up each player's "Rivals Rank," a rating that differentiates two-, three-, four- and five-star recruits on a 5.1-6.1 scale.

For junior college players, we used their more recent rating rather than their high school rating. For example, Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd was a 5.8 four-star prospect coming out of Houston (Texas) Stratford in 2016, but was just a 5.5 three-star prospect coming out of Independence (Kan.) C.C. this year.

If a player transferred from another four-year school, his high school rating was used. For walk-ons or players who otherwise weren't rated coming out of high school or junior college, HawgBeat gave them a "5.0" rating.

Once all of that data was collected, we averaged out the starters' average recruiting ratings over the 12-game regular season. (South Carolina's 12th regular-season game is Saturday, but it shouldn't alter the results.)

The Results

Unsurprisingly, Alabama easily came out on top with an average rating of 5.985. That means the Crimson Tide has averaged nearly a 6.0 four-star starting lineup all season.

The only other two teams with a four-star level (5.8+) average were Tennessee and Georgia. The next tier of teams - LSU, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M - averaged a high three-star (5.7).

At the bottom of conference, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Arkansas failed to average a 5.6 three-star starting lineup. Those three teams are bunched closely together, but the Razorbacks do rank last in the SEC with a 5.592 average.