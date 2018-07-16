The Question

Arkansas’ quarterback situation for 2018 is far from settled, as first-year head coach Chad Morris declined to name a leader for the starting job going into fall camp.

Cole Kelley and Ty Storey split the first-team reps throughout the spring, but neither separated himself from the other. Both players had their moments during the 14 practices and then they put up similar numbers in the Red-White spring game.

It is pretty obvious that there will be growing pains as the Razorbacks shift from the previous staff’s pro-style offense that moved at a slow, methodical pace to Morris’ wide-open, fast-paced spread attack.

That has led some fans to call for one of Arkansas’ two incoming freshman quarterbacks – Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones – to get the job immediately so they can be better prepared for the future. A few fans even think the Razorbacks would be better off with one of them under center in terms of wins and losses in 2018.

All of that is strictly speculation and opinion at this point, as fall camp is still a few weeks away and the season doesn’t begin until Sept. 1 against Eastern Illinois. Instead, one must look to the past for clues.

How have true freshman quarterbacks fared in the SEC? Does their rating coming out of high school correlate to their success? Does starting as a true freshman lead to success down the road?

The answers to those questions should give Arkansas fans an idea of what to expect when it comes to the idea of Noland or Jones starting at quarterback this season.

The Data Set

In order to find those answers, HawgBeat examined every starting quarterback in the SEC over the last 12 seasons, from 2006-2017. Finding the starting quarterbacks for seasons before that time frame proved to be too difficult.

There was one case of a team starting a game in the “Wildcat,” with a running back lined up at quarterback. In 2009, Nu’Keese Richardson is listed as starting at quarterback for Tennessee against Auburn, but we gave the start to Jonathan Crompton because he’s who was truly under center that game.

For Missouri and Texas A&M, we considered only their time in the conference, which began with the 2012 season.

Those parameters gave us a list of 145 different players who had started at least one game at quarterback for an SEC team since 2006. From that point, we whittled the list down to those who started as true freshmen.

That left us with 34 quarterbacks, whom we then examined more closely. We looked up how many games they started as true freshmen, their stats in those games, what they were rated by Rivals coming out of high school and how their careers played out.

The Results

Stats

Those 34 true freshman quarterbacks combined to start 167 games since 2006. Highlighted by guys like Jake Bentley, Jalen Hurts, Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm, there has been a recent uptick in games started by true freshmen.

From 2006-2013, they started an average of 8.8 games. Over the last four seasons, though, that number has increased to 24.3. It peaked in 2016, when true freshmen started 39 games.