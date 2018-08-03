While most of the Arkansas football players reported to campus for summer classes, three critical depth additions arrived on the Hill just days (even hours) before the first fall camp practice. Despite a lot of uncertainty and anticipation, both JUCO athletes expected to get significant reps for the Hogs this season, running back Rakeem Boyd and defensive end Dorian Gerald, and Kansas graduate transfer wide receiver Chase Harrell, have all arrived and are ready to practice.

Boyd and Harrell were both full participants in practice but Gerald arrived just before and sat out, after wrapping up classes just this week.

“Dorian, he’s here," Morris said. "He’s finishing up some paperwork, we’re hoping to get him out on the field at some point in the mid-week."