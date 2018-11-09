Texas made a three-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime and Arkansas couldn’t replicate those heroics in the extra period Friday night.

Jalen Harris’ potential game-tying layup rimmed out and Mason Jones’ desperation three at the buzzer missed everything as the Razorbacks fell to the Longhorns 73-71 in the Armed Forces Classic at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

Stout defense by Arkansas limited Texas to one field goal over a 17-minute span and just five total in the second half, but the last was a three-pointer by Kerwin Roach II with 1.1 seconds remaining that tied the game at 65-65.

His game-tying three was made possible by Daniel Gafford making only 1 of 2 free throws with nine seconds remaining. Had he made both, the Razorbacks would have led by four points, effectively sealing the victory. Arkansas also opted not to foul the Longhorns and force them to shoot two free throws.

Gafford’s double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds was marred by six turnovers and his ineffectiveness from the charity stripe, where he made just 4 of 9 shots.

As a team, the Razorbacks were 13 of 24 (54.2 percent) on free throws, compared to 21 of 30 (70 percent) by Texas. That includes a 3-for-6 mark in overtime for Arkansas.

The heartbreaking finish ruined what was about to be an impressive comeback victory on a neutral floor for head coach Mike Anderson’s young team.

Arkansas jumped out to a seven-point lead and was heading to the free throw line with a chance to extend it going into the first media timeout, but things quickly swung in Texas’ favor. The Longhorns made 5 of 6 three-pointers to erase their deficit and pushed their lead to 12 before the Razorbacks got back into it.

Although Harris’ layup just before the half pulled Arkansas within six, Roach knocked down a three 12 seconds into the second half. That’s when the Razorbacks turned up their defense and Texas made only one of its next 19 shots.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t capitalize on the other end and never led by more than three points. It also didn’t hurt that the Longhorns made 13 of 18 free throws over that span to give it some offense. That’s why when Roach - who finished with a team-high 18 points for Texas - made a three-pointer to end the drought with 2:59 left, it tied the game at 57-57.

Arkansas appeared to be in control when Harris drove to the basket and made a nice pass to Gafford for a dunk that put it up by three with 1:05 remaining and was in even better shape when Dylan Osetkowski missed the second of two free throws with 10 seconds left. Gafford came down with the rebound and was immediately fouled, setting in motion the sequence of events that led to the game going to overtime.

Isaiah Joe’s fifth three-pointer of the game gave the Razorbacks their first lead in the extra period and started a brief back-and-forth stretch before Courney Ramey’s jumper the the Longhorns up for good with 47 seconds remaining.

Jones and Harris each had a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds, but came up empty. They finished with 11 points apiece, while Joe - a true freshman - scored 17. All three were making their Arkansas debuts.

The loss is Anderson’s first in a season opener and snaps a streak of 23 consecutive victories in the first game of the year for the Razorbacks. This also marks just the third time in 48 years that Arkansas has begun the season with a loss.

It won’t have to wait long for a chance to bounce back, as it returns to the friendly confines of Bud Walton Arena for the 2018-19 home opener against UC Davis at 7 p.m. Monday. That game will be streamed on SEC Network-plus, meaning it can be watched online on ESPN3.com or on the WatchESPN app.

BOX SCORE