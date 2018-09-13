FAYETTEVILLE — A couple of familiar faces will be on the opposite sideline when Arkansas hosts North Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Former Razorbacks Austin Aune and Cole Hedlund now play for the Mean Green, with the latter off to a great start as a graduate transfer.

Once a heralded recruit out of Argyle, Texas, Hedlund struggled to live up to the hype at Arkansas. He redshirted his first season and then made only 14 of 24 field goals over the next three seasons, losing his job to a walk-on the last two years.

Now playing closer to home at North Texas, where his father is the soccer coach, he is enjoying a swan song of sorts. In two games, he is a perfect 7 for 7 on field goals and 11 of 11 on PATs. Included in those kicks is a long of 51 yards and two others from 40 and 41 yards against SMU, as well as four from less than 30 yards out.

That stat line may come as a surprise to Arkansas fans - as he made just 1 of 5 field goals of at least 40 yards and missed five kicks from inside 30 yards with the Razorbacks - but his former teammates weren’t as shocked. Linebacker De’Jon Harris said he saw the potential in practice over the last couple of years.

“I know kicking is a mental thing with him, so if you’re not kicking good, you’re not going to go into a game and kick well,” Harris said. “Obviously he’s over there doing his thing and I hope he keeps the momentum going for him.”

However, Harris added that it would “be nice to block a couple of his kicks” Saturday afternoon if the opportunity presents itself. That sentiment seems to be common amongst Hedlund’s former teammates.

“I wish him all the best,” offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt said. “Of course, he’s playing against us now, so I hope he misses some kicks.

“I’m happy for him that he’s doing well. I never wish any bad upon any of my previous teammates wherever they are now. I hope he’s coming in and giving us the best he’s got.”

Hedlund left the program shortly after Chad Morris was hired to replace Bret Bielema, who openly criticized him after missing two short field goals against TCU early in the 2017 season.

Despite the quick departure, Morris is familiar with the Hedlund family because Cole’s older brother, Chad, actually transferred to SMU from Wake Forest in 2015 and made 8 of 11 field goals and 43 of 43 PATs in his lone season with the Mustangs.

“His brother kicked for us at SMU and did a fabulous job,” Morris said. “A great family. I know he’ll be excited to come back here. He’s having a great year for them.”

The other former Arkansas player on North Texas’ roster, Aune, spent only one semester in Fayetteville before also transferring closer to home.

Originally a TCU signee in 2012, he played minor league baseball for six years. When the New York Yankees released him, Aune decided to give football another shot and joined the Razorbacks as a walk-on last spring.

Now with the Mean Green, Aune has yet to appear in a game and is not on their two-deep depth chart. He’ll likely have to wait a couple of years to get a shot at starting because star quarterback Mason Fine is only a junior this season.

Although their careers at Arkansas never overlapped, Aune and Hedlund both graduated from Argyle a couple years apart.

Here is a look at how other former Razorbacks are doing at their new schools…

Maleek Barkley - Montana State

Transferring down to the FCS level, Barkley is immediately eligible to play this season at Montana State. He is listed as a co-third-team tailback on the Bobcats’ depth chart and has had limited opportunities through two games, gaining only five yards on seven carries. However, Barkley did score Montana State’s first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard run in a 45-14 blowout loss to No. 3 South Dakota State.

Anthony Brown - UT Martin

Now in his third and final season with the FCS program, Brown is a starting defensive end for UT Martin and has two solo tackles so far this season. He was one of the Skyhawks’ captains in their blowout loss at Missouri.

Daytrieon Dean - Abilene Christian

Dean has appeared in both of Abilene Christian’s games this season, notching a pair of assisted tackles. He is not listed in the Wildcats’ two-deep depth chart.

Kendrick Edwards - Arkansas State

The move from the northwest to the northeast corner of the state has gone well for Edwards. Through two games as a starter, he has caught four passes for 73 yards, but two of those catches have been touchdowns. He scored the Red Wolves’ lone points in a blowout loss at Alabama with a 23-yard touchdown and caught a 36-yard score in the opener against Southeast Missouri State.

Cornelius Floyd - Eastern Kentucky

After starting in Eastern Kentucky’s opener against Morehead State, Floyd came off the bench last week and is now listed as a second-team cornerback on the depth chart. He has eight tackles and one pass breakup.

Will Gragg - Pitt

As a graduate transfer, Gragg was immediately eligible to play at Pitt. He is listed as the backup tight end on the Panthers’ depth chart and has appeared in both of their games, but is still searching for his first catch.

Jake Hall - SMU

Another graduate transfer immediately eligible at an FBS program, Hall is one of three players listed as a co-starter at the defensive tackle position. He has not started either of the Mustangs’ games, but does have one assisted tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

Korey Hernandez - Iowa Western C.C.

Announcing his decision to leave the program after spring practice, Hernandez transferred to Iowa Western C.C. - the school that produced former Arkansas offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola. The defensive back has started all three of the Reivers’ games this season and made 10 tackles, including one for loss. Hernandez also had an interception in Iowa Western’s opener and, interestingly, it came against former Arkansas walk-on quarterback Carson Proctor, who is now at Coffeyville C.C.

Reid Miller - Montana

The annual “Brawl of the Wild” rivalry between Montana and Montana State will feature a pair of former Razorbacks squaring off against each other, as Miller now plays for the Grizzlies after transferring this offseason. Playing for the No. 15 team in the FCS, he is listed as a backup safety on the depth chart. However, he has had a really good start to the season with 15 tackles (second on the team), one pass breakup and an interception. His pick was returned 25 yards and set up a touchdown that gave the Grizzlies a three-possession lead. Miller is also Montana’s starting holder.

Chris Murphy - Cincinnati

Murphy spent only one semester at Arkansas as an early enrollee in the 2014 class before leaving the program. Now a fifth-year senior, he is listed as a backup safety on the depth chart and did not play last week against Miami (Ohio). He did appear in the opener at UCLA, but did not record any statistics.

Rafe Peavey - FAU

With his former coach (Chad Morris) now at his former school (Arkansas), Peavey decided to leave SMU and transfer to Florida Atlantic about a month before the season. Listed as a backup quarterback, he got into the Owls’ opener at Oklahoma and completed 2 of 3 passes for 24 yards, but his lone incompletion was intercepted. It came on his third play in the game.

Jovan Pruitt - Tarleton State

Although he never technically played for the Razorbacks, Pruitt was a member of Arkansas’ 2014 signing class. He spent three years at Trinity Valley C.C. before landing at Tarleton State, a Division II program. Now in his final season of eligibility, the 6-foot-6, 360-pounder is the Texans’ starting left guard, helping them gain 448 yards in their opener.

Ricky Town - Pitt

After spending last season at Ventura College, Town ended up at Pitt this year - his fourth college in as many years. When he completed a 15-yard pass in the Panthers’ season-opening win over FCS Albany, it was his first attempt in a real game at the FBS level. It is also the only pass he’s attempted so far this season, despite playing in both games. He is Pitt’s backup quarterback, playing behind underclassman Kenny Pickett.