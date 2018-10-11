Arkansas landed one of its top targets in the Class of 2019 when Pulaski Academy four-star tight end Hudson Henry announced his commitment Thursday afternoon.

Ranked No. 1 at his position at No. 98 in the Rivals100, the Razorbacks undoubtedly hope he'll live up to his recruit ratings. Henry also has a family history - his father and two older brothers played or play at Arkansas - and he comes from a fertile area for his position.

The less than 100-mile stretch of Arkansas that encompasses the Little Rock area, Pine Bluff and some of the southeastern part of the state has produced nine NFL tight ends over the last three decades, with many in recent years.

Here is a look at the list Henry hopes to join after his time with the Razorbacks...

Charles Clay - Little Rock Central

A three-star recruit coming out of Little Rock Central, Clay was recruited by a few big schools and even took a visit to Miami. Arkansas slow played his recruitment and Clay ended up signing with Gus Malzahn and Tulsa. Interestingly, his final year with the Golden Hurricane was 2010, when Chad Morris was their offensive coordinator.

A versatile weapon for Tulsa's offense, Clay finished his career with 189 carries for 2,544 yards and 28 touchdowns and caught 179 passes for 911 yards and 10 more scores.

The Dolphins like him enough to take him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. After beginning his career as a fullback, he has since converted to tight end and is still playing for the Bills. In eight years as a pro, Clay has 327 receptions for 3,547 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Chris Gragg - Warren

Part of the legendary 2008 class out of Warren, Gragg signed with the Razorbacks alongside high school teammates Jarius Wright, Greg Childs and Basmine Jones. In Bobby Petrino's system, he caught 72 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns at Arkansas.

In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Bills took him in the seventh round and he spent three years in Buffalo, catching 24 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns before injuries derailed his career.

Gragg's younger brother, Will, was a four-star tight end himself at Pine Bluff and Dumas. He signed with the Razorbacks, but failed to climb the depth chart and transferred to Pitt this offseason.

Demetrius Harris - Jacksonville

This is a name most fans probably won't recognize. A two-sport standout at Jacksonville, Harris originally signed with Arkansas State to play football, but failed to qualify academically.

At that point, he switched gears and decided to play basketball instead. He spent two years at Mineral Area College, a JUCO in Missouri, before signing with Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Harris eventually became a starter at the Division I school, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and leading the team in rebounds as a senior.

Despite not playing football since high school, NFL scouts expressed interest in him because of his size and eventually signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs. After a year on the practice squad, Harris made the team in 2014 and has been in Kansas City ever since, catching 49 passes for 518 yards and four touchdowns.

Jackie Harris - Pine Bluff Dollarway

After starring in football, basketball and track in the mid-1980s at Dollarway, Harris went to Louisiana-Monroe - then known as Northeast Louisiana - on a football scholarship. He helped the Warhawks - then known as the Indians - win the 1987 Division I-AA national championship and was a Division I-AA (now FCS) All-American as a senior in 1989.

Before being selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 1990 NFL Draft, Harris left the school as its all-time leading receiver with 147 receptions for 2,107 yards and 14 touchdowns.

During his 12-year NFL career, he played for the Packers, Buccaneers, Titans and Cowboys and caught 393 passes for 4,410 yards and 25 touchdowns. Harris earned second-team All-Pro honors in 1992 with Green Bay.

Hunter Henry - Pulaski Academy

The older brother of Hudson, Henry was also a four-star recruit coming out of Pulaski Academy who had countless offers but chose to play for the same school as his father - former All-SWC offensive lineman Mark Henry.

With the Razorbacks, Henry caught 116 passes for 1,661 yards and nine touchdowns. As a junior - his final season at Arkansas - he was a consensus All-American and won the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country.

The Chargers made him the first tight end off the board in the 2016 NFL Draft, taking him in the second round. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2016 and hauled in 81 receptions for 1,057 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Henry was set to be Los Angeles' No. 1 tight end this year, replacing future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, until he tore his ACL in the offseason.

Keith Jackson - Little Rock Parkview

The original superstar tight end from central Arkansas, Jackson was a PARADE All-American at Little Rock Parkview in 1983 and went on to become a two-time consensus All-American at Oklahoma, helping the Sooners with the 1985 national championship.

The Eagles took him with the 13th overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft and he played nine professional seasons with them, the Dolphins and the Packers. Jackson was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection, catching 441 passes for 5,283 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Since then, he's been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and was named one of the top PARADE All-America high school football players of all-time in 2011. One of his sons, Keith Jr., was an All-SEC defensive tackle for the Razorbacks, while his other two sons - Kenyon and Koilan - currently play at Illinois and Arkansas.

David Johnson - Pine Bluff

Primarily a blocking tight end at Pine Bluff, Johnson signed with Arkansas State and caught 45 passes for 760 yards and nine touchdowns during his career with the Red Wolves.

He ended up being selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Steelers and made 31 receptions for 304 yards and one touchdowns in seven seasons with them and the Chargers.

Jeremy Sprinkle - White Hall

A lightly recruited three-star standout at White Hall, Sprinkle was actually listed as a defensive end in Rivals' database. After redshirting his first year with the Razorbacks, though, he became a standout player in Bret Bielema's tight end-friendly system.

By the time he left Arkansas, Sprinkle was the school's all-time leader for touchdown receptions by a tight end. The Redskins took him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he's primarily been a blocking tight end, but one of his two catches for 13 yards was a touchdown.

D.J. Williams - Central Arkansas Christian

Originally from the Dallas area, Williams - along with his mother and sister - left an abusive situation with his father and randomly picked Little Rock on a map as their destination when he was just 11 years old.

A few years later, Williams was a four-star recruit at Central Arkansas Christian and signed with the Razorbacks. In four years at Arkansas, he caught 152 passes for 1,855 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a senior in 2010, he won the John Mackey Award and was a third-team All-American by the AP.

He and Henry make Arkansas the only school in the country with multiple Mackey Award winners since it was created in 2000.

Williams was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and made nine catches for 70 yards in two years with the team. He also spent time with the Jaguars, Patriots and Buccaneers, but never caught a pass.