FAYETTEVILLE — For the third straight year, Dave Van Horn is getting creative with his first baseman.

In 2018, he experimented with Evan Lee and Hunter Wilson before settling on Jordan McFarland and Jared Gates. Last season, he plugged in Trevor Ezell just days before opening weekend and the converted second baseman was named to the SEC’s All-Defensive Team.

This fall, the Razorbacks’ most significant change in defensive alignment has been moving Heston Kjerstad from the outfield - where he’s played his first two years at Arkansas - to first base, a position he has never played before.

“He’s a baseball wizard,” Kjerstad said. “He knows what he’s doing, so I was just listening to him. Whatever he says, I usually do. So he was like, ‘You should take some reps.’ I was like, ‘Okay. Coach knows best.’”

It’s a move that Van Horn has mentioned before and really started thinking about again this summer, but didn’t actually happen until right before the Razorbacks started practice earlier this month.

With all of his experience as a corner outfielder, Kjerstad is spending about 95 percent of his time at practice as a first baseman and Van Horn has been pleased with how he’s handled it.

“Heston has a really good attitude, No. 1,” Van Horn said. “He was all in. It was fine. His comment to me was, ‘It’ll help the team’ just a couple days later after we talked about it.”

Kjerstad admitted it didn’t make much sense to him initially, but as he spent more time at the position, he realized it was a natural fit with his size and athleticism.