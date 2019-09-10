FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has one of the most unique quarterback situations in the country this season, with two graduate transfers battling for playing time.

After an ineffective game and a half by Ben Hicks, the Razorbacks are officially switching to Nick Starkel as their starter. That will make him just the seventh transfer to start a game at quarterback during Arkansas' modern era.

Here's a look at the five before this season...

Kevin Scanlon



After breaking all of Joe Namath’s records in high school, Scanlon signed with Lou Holtz at North Carolina State. However, Holtz left to coach the New York Jets following his freshman year - where he lasted just one season before replacing Frank Broyles at Arkansas.

That led to a reunion between the pair in Fayetteville. Scanlon sat out the 1977 and was Ron Calcagni’s backup the following year before taking over the starting job as a fifth-year senior in 1979. That season, he started all but one game - vs. Tulsa because of injury - and broke a 44-year-old UA record that still stands today by completing 66.2 percent of his passes. He threw for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for another seven scores, earning SWC Player of the Year honors and leading Arkansas to top-10 ranking.

Danny Nutt

A member of a well-known family in Arkansas sports, Nutt was a talented player at Little Rock Central, but began his career at Central Arkansas, then an NAIA school. He started for the Bears in 1982 before deciding to play for the Razorbacks, where is older brother - Houston - played a couple of years before transferring to Oklahoma State.

In his final season of eligibility, Nutt had to replace injured starter Brad Taylor for a pair of games. Against Navy, he completed 17 of 28 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns to lead Arkansas to a 33-10 victory. The following week, he and the Razorbacks came up short in a 32-31 loss to TCU.

Ryan Sorahan

Perhaps no quarterback - other than maybe Ricky Town - has had a journey quite like Sorahan’s. A prep standout from California, he originally signed with Cal, but lasted only a few months before transferring to San Jose State.

Sorahan lost the battle for the starting job with the Spartans the following season and opted to spend the 2000 season at Foothill Junior College. Finally, he landed at Arkansas where he made eight total starts in the 2001 and 2003 seasons.

The first two came in 2001 when he started a pair of games after leading the game-winning drive to beat UNLV in the opener. By the time he returned from an injury suffered in that second start, Zak Clark and Matt Jones were running the show. Although he appeared in three games in 2002, he didn’t start again until making six starts in 2003 - when he split time with Jones.

Ryan Mallett

It’s hard to top a guy who earned conference player of the year honors, but Mallett likely jumped Scanlon as the Razorbacks’ top transfer quarterback during his two years running the show under head coach Bobby Petrino.

A five-star recruit out of Texarkana, Texas, who actually grew up in Northwest Arkansas, Mallett originally signed with Michigan and even started multiple games as a true freshman in 2007. However, with Rich Rodriguez taking over the Wolverines and Petrino getting hired to coach the Razorbacks, he decided to transfer home.

After sitting out a year, Mallett led Arkansas to 8- and 10-win seasons, capped with its lone appearance in a BCS bowl game. Despite playing just two years, as he chose to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft, Mallett ranks second in UA history for career passing yards (7,493) and touchdowns (62). He also holds the single-season records for those categories and was a two-time second-team All-SEC selection.

A.J. Derby

Another guy with a unique journey, Derby began his career at Iowa - where his father played alongside Bret Bielema. He spent two seasons with the Hawkeyes, but chose to attend Coffeyville C.C. when asked to move to linebacker.

Bielema added him as a walk-on when he was hired at Arkansas and he was thrust into action when starter Brandon Allen went down with a shoulder injury against Southern Miss. In Derby’s lone start, he completed 14 of 26 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown and the Razorbacks blew a 17-point lead at Rutgers.

The following season, Derby converted to tight end and was actually a weapon, catching 22 passes for 303 yards and three scores. He showed enough to get drafted and has actually appeared in more NFL games than Mallett.