Arkansas opened its doors to high school coaches from all over the country this spring.

First-year head coach Chad Morris welcomed coaches to watch practice and even attend meetings as he was also just getting a hold of his new team. Many took advantage of the opportunity to learn from the Razorbacks' staff and build relationships.

Some schools brought their entire coaching staff, while others sent just the head coach. In all, coaches from 77 high schools in nine different states made the trek to Fayetteville during spring practice, according to the practice check-in list.

"Being a high school coach, when I would go visit college campuses, I wanted to feel welcome," Morris said during the spring. "I wanted to feel that I was important, that my staff was important. I wanted to feel I had access. I wanted to get something out of it.

"We have high school coaches that can drift in and out of drills. They can ask some of the players questions. If they didn't understand what the drill was and the young man is standing there getting a drink of water and a high school coach wants to ask him a question, feel free. If we need them to get out of the way, we'll tell them to get out of the way. Otherwise, get right up in it. Listen to it. Watch how we're coaching."

Not surprisingly, nearly half - 38, to be exact - of the high schools who sent coaches are in the Natural State. They came from all corners of the state and every classification that plays football, 2A to 7A.