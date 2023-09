FAYETTEVILLE — It wasn't a pretty game against Kent State on Saturday, but the Razorbacks still got the win and moved to 2-0 on the season ahead of a big matchup with BYU next weekend.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 136 yards to go along with two touchdowns. He completed 68% of his passes and also added 48 yards on the ground in the contest.

Defensively, the Hogs kept things quiet for the Golden Flashes. They sacked the quarterback seven times, recorded 11 tackles for loss and linebacker Antonio Grier returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Here are highlights from Saturday's game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.