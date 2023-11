The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) got their first win in the Battle 4 Atlantis over the Stanford Cardinal (3-2) in double overtime on Wednesday, 77-74.

Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks in scoring with 25 points. Trevon Brazile (14) and Davonte Davis (10) joined him in double-figure scoring.

An offensively-challenged first half by the Razorbacks led to just 22 points. The Hogs simply could not buy a bucket, shooting just 27.6% from the field and 12.5% from three.

Things got a little better in the second half, but for the game the Hogs shot an abysmal 30.3% from the floor and 26.3% from beyond the arc.

Here are the highlights from Wednesday’s game.