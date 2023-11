The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) ended a six-game losing streak and took down the Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3 SEC) with a 39-36 overtime win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Arkansas started the scoring quickly with an eight-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to running back AJ Green. A fumble recovery by defensive back Jaylon Braxton on Florida's first play from scrimmage then put the Hogs up 14-0.

Florida responded with two scores of its own when Gators quarterback Graham Mertz found wide receiver Eugene Wilson III for scores of 20 yards and eight yards to tie the game up, and the teams went into halftime tied at 17-17.

The two teams traded blows throughout the second half, and it was a missed 44-yard field goal by Florida kicker Trey Smack that sent the game to overtime tied at 33-33.

Smack hit a 39-yard field goal to push the Gators ahead in the first overtime period, but a four-yard strike from Jefferson to Arkansas wide receiver Tyrone Broden in the end zone sealed the win for the Hogs.

Here are the highlights from Saturday's contest.