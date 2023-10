The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team completed its annual Red-White Showcase game on Wednesday ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

After another offseason of roster improvement that included multiple quality transfer portal additions and highly-regarded freshmen, fans got their first opportunity to see the new Hoop Hogs mesh on the court.

Joseph Pinion led the way for the Red team with 20 points on 7-8 shooting, including 3-4 from three. Jeremiah Davenport added 19 points of his own for White on 6-10 shooting.

A back-and-forth game for the majority of the time ended in an 18-point victory for the Red team, 88-70.

HawgBeat has you covered with all of the highlights from the Arkansas basketball Red-White Showcase from Wednesday...