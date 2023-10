The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team completed its first exhibition game on Friday ahead of the 2023-2024 season with a 92-39 win over Division II UT Tyler.

After another offseason of roster improvement that included multiple quality transfer portal additions and highly-regarded freshmen, fans got their first opportunity to see the new Hoop Hogs face an opponent besides themselves.

Following a 2022-23 season in which they went 9-17 overall and 5-17 in the Lone Star Conference, the UT Tyler Patriots continued to struggle as they were defeated by a wide margin.

Cincinnati transfer Jeremiah Davenport continued his hot shooting from the Hogs' Red-White Showcase on Oct. 4, as he made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Returning guard Joseph Pinion hit three 3-point shots of his own. Temple transfer Khalif Battle led the way with 14 points and looked smooth doing it.

As a team, the Razorbacks shot 31-68 (45.6%) from the field and 11-34 (32.4%) from three. The team forced 20 turnovers and won the rebound battle 46-32.

HawgBeat has you covered with all of the highlights from the Arkansas basketball exhibition match against UT Tyler from Friday...