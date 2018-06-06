-An interesting point head coach Chad Morris brought up during his clinic with the media is that tempo doesn't necessarily mean ALWAYS going as fast as possible. He said he wants to dictate the speed of the game, which means going really fast, but also having the ability to slow it down at times.

-One of the reasons Morris likes to go fast is because it makes the defense make mistakes on little things, like alignment and other potential keys Arkansas can read and make adjustments to.

-On a similar note, Morris said he teaches his defensive backs to try to be lined up the same way and in the exact same stance every single play so they don't tip their coverages to the offense. For example, a defensive back with his hands on his thighs or standing more straight up is more likely to be dropping into coverage than a defensive back with his arms hanging loose and knees bent like he's going to take off on a blitz or something like that.

-If you look at Arkansas' practice fields, you'll notice a red line parallel to and about five yards from the sideline. The coaches call that the "max line" and it is there to give receivers an idea of where to run their go routes. Cornerbacks will try to push them to the sideline, but they need to push back and not cross the max line. The idea is to give the quarterback room to make a throw that the receiver can adjust to and run under. The closer the receiver is to the sideline, the more perfect the quarterback's throw must be to complete the pass.

-Morris uses numbers to designate the skill positions instead of letters. The 3 is a tight end, the 4 is a running back and 2, 5 and 9 are receivers. Typically, the 9 man is on the boundary side of the formation (the side closer to the sideline), the 5 man is in the slot and the 2 man is split wide on the field side. Obviously they can move around in various formations, but that is the base look.

-The 9 man is a bigger receiver who can win in one-on-one situations. That is the position Courtland Sutton played at SMU and DeAndre Hopkins, Martavis Bryant and Mike Williams played at Clemson.

-The 5 man is also a bigger receiver because he is asked to run a lot of crossing routes and routes in the middle of the field, making him susceptible to big hits.

-The 2 man is your speedster. He can line up in the backfield and is also used on fly and jet sweeps. Trey Quinn was this position at SMU last season and guys like Sammy Watkins and Adam Humphries played it at Clemson.

-Ever hear the term "11 personnel" and "12 personnel"? All that indicates is how many running backs and tight ends are on the field. The first digit is how many running backs and the second digit is how many tight ends. So 12 personnel means one running back and two tight ends. Morris said their base offense is in 11 personnel.

-Defenses use that same terminology and typically have a GA or assistant in the press box whose role is to see which players are coming in and relay the personnel to the defense. Some teams even have big cards they hold up on the sideline with 10, 11, 12, 21, 22, etc. - Those are indicating the personnel and you adjust accordingly. For example, if a team is in 10 personnel, that means you have four receivers on the field and likely need to go to your nickel (five DBs) or dime (six DBs) package.

-Near the end of the clinic, Morris was asked how much he discusses with the officials before the game about the speed they like to play at and how fast they spot the ball. Morris said he always talks to the official, but another thing they do is look at the guy holding the down box. As long as the down box is set, the officials will spot the ball and they can run a play, even if the first down chains aren't completely set. So the coaches will actually kind of scout the guy holding the down box - Is he a big guy or does he look like he can run? Are his shoes tied? That will give them an idea of just how fast they can go in that particular game.

