FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday night in a 38-31 defeat against BYU in front of 74,821 fans under the lights in Razorback Stadium.

After starting the game with two quick scores — a 55-yard rush by AJ Green and 88-yard punt return by Isaiah Sategna — the Hogs' offense struggled to get into a consistent rhythm.

Penalties played a big part in the loss. The Hogs were flagged for 14 total penalties — three on the final drive alone — for 125 yards.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 247 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw his first interception of the season towards the end of the third quarter, which led to BYU scoring a touchdown on a 20-yard screen pass one play later. Jefferson also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, the Hogs allowed 281 total yards with only 77 of those coming on the ground and 204 coming through the air. BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis only completed 52% of his passes, but in the end it wasn't enough to get the Hogs the win.

Here are the highlights from Saturday's contest.