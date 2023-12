In their first game since a win over Furman, the Arkansas Razorbacks struggled inside BOK Arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a 79-70 loss to No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas could not get things going offensively, as it shot 20-50 from the field and 4-18 from beyond the arch. The Sooners on the other hand shot 25-48 from the field and 7-18 from three.

Guard Khalif Battle led the way for the Razorbacks with 13 points in the contest. Jeremiah Davenport was right behind him with 12 points and a rebound.

Arkansas' big men got involved Monday as Makhi Mitchell and Jalen Graham combined for 17 points and 11 rebounds. Trevon Brazile only played 15 minutes after leaving the game early with zero points.

Here are the highlights from Saturday's contest, which pushed the Razorbacks' record to 6-4 on the season.