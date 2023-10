FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks took the floor in front of a packed house at Bud Walton Arena, where they secured an 81-77 overtime upset win over No. 3 Purdue in a charity exhibition on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile — who missed a good portion of last season with an ACL injury — was welcomed into Bud Walton with thunderous applause for the Hogs during the pregame starting lineup announcements. He finished the game with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting and five rebounds.

It was both Brazile and Houston transfer Tramon Mark who led the Razorbacks in scoring, with 15 points a piece. El Ellis, Khalif Battle and Chandler Lawson joined them in double figures with 12, 12 and 10, respectively.

As a team, the Razorbacks shot 50.8% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Purdue won the rebounding battle, 42-28, with 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey — the reigning AP Player of the Year — finishing with nine boards and 15 points.

The Razorbacks won the turnover battle but only by a slight margin, forcing 17 on the Boilermakers and committing 15 of their own.

Relive the highlights from Saturday's contest below.