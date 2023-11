FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6 SEC) are just playing for pride at this point, and they got into the win column with a 44-20 victory over the Florida International Panthers (4-7, 1-6 CUSA) on Saturday.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson broke the record for career passing touchdowns in the first quarter with a strike to wide receiver Jaedon Wilson and added two more throughout the game to get to 67 on his career. He threw for 187 yards and rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries.

The Razorback defense was tested early, as the Panthers jumped out to a quick 13-7 lead in the first quarter, but a pick-six by safety Alfahiym Walcott gave the Hogs the lead and they wouldn't give it back.

Here are the highlights from Saturday's contest.