FAYETTEVILLE — In their first game since an upset win over No. 7 Duke, the Arkansas Razorbacks struggled at home in an 97-83 win over Furman on Monday evening at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas performed well offensively, but defense was once again an issue. The Hoop Hogs only allowed the Paladins to shoot 38.4% from the field, but they hit 12 threes on the evening. Four different Furman players scored double-digit points.

Guard Khalif Battle led the way for the Razorbacks with 25 points in the contest. Devo Davis did a little bit of everything with seven points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and zero turnovers.

Arkansas' big men got involved Monday as Chandler Lawson scored 19 points, Trevon Brazile scored 13 and Makhi Mitchell scored eight. The Hogs scored 52 points in the paint and had 10 blocks compared to just one for Furman.

Here are the highlights from Monday's contest, which pushed the Razorbacks' record to 6-3 on the season.