The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) snapped a three-game conference losing streak with a 78-77 win over the Texas A&M Aggies (10-7, 1-3 SEC) on Tuesday evening inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas shot 39.2% from the field, 36.8% from three and 77.5% from the free throw line. Tramon Mark led with a team-high 35 points including the game-winning shot. El Ellis was the only other Hog to score double-digits.

Arkansas started the game in dominant fashion, as it led by as many as 20 points in the first half. The Aggies slowly cut into the lead and got it down to a 14-point deficit by halftime.

Texas A&M continued to chip away in the second and even took the lead with under a minute remaining. Wade Taylor IV scored a team-high 41 points on 13-32 shooting.

The Razorbacks held on in the end in a nail-biter, though, despite being outrebounded on the offensive glass 19-3. The Hogs finished 3-11 on layup attempts and had just one point off turnovers.

Up next, Arkansas will stay in Bud Walton Arena for a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday's game...