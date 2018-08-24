Arkansas high school football commenced this Thursday night and the HawgBeat Game of the Week double header began with underdog Joe T. Robinson traveling up to face the Springdale Bulldogs.

The Robinson Senators, led by senior defensive end and Arkansas commit Zach Williams, got the action going first with Williams jumping on a mishandled exchange between the Bulldogs' quarterback and running back. The fumble recovery began a successful drive by the Senators that resulted in a 7-0 lead.

Another fumble and a missed field goal by the Bulldogs had the momentum swinging Robinson's way before the half but a big defensive pass interference call set Springdale up for an easy touchdown, leaving them trailing by just one, 21-20, at the half.

The Joe T. offense, led by two Arkansas legacies Elliot Harris Jr. and E'Marion Harris, would only score one more touchdown after a long run set them up for an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

Two picks on Greyson Tackett later and a late fumble by the Senators dashed any hopes of a comeback and a final-minute 63-yard touchdown run sealed the win for Springdale, 48-28.