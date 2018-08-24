Highlights, Interviews, Photos from Springdale's Win Over Joe T. Robinson
Arkansas high school football commenced this Thursday night and the HawgBeat Game of the Week double header began with underdog Joe T. Robinson traveling up to face the Springdale Bulldogs.
The Robinson Senators, led by senior defensive end and Arkansas commit Zach Williams, got the action going first with Williams jumping on a mishandled exchange between the Bulldogs' quarterback and running back. The fumble recovery began a successful drive by the Senators that resulted in a 7-0 lead.
Another fumble and a missed field goal by the Bulldogs had the momentum swinging Robinson's way before the half but a big defensive pass interference call set Springdale up for an easy touchdown, leaving them trailing by just one, 21-20, at the half.
The Joe T. offense, led by two Arkansas legacies Elliot Harris Jr. and E'Marion Harris, would only score one more touchdown after a long run set them up for an 8-yard rushing touchdown.
Two picks on Greyson Tackett later and a late fumble by the Senators dashed any hopes of a comeback and a final-minute 63-yard touchdown run sealed the win for Springdale, 48-28.
Words From Zach Williams Post-Game
"That game was different for me, they ran some things that we didn't prepare for in practice. They were trying to neutralize me. I'm just going to continue focusing on me and my next game."
"I felt good after the fumble recovery, it gave the team some energy since we came out kind of rocky, so I feel kind of good about that."
"I'm still working on reading blocks more and using a quick punch to get tackles off me."
"I'm very excited to watch the Hogs this season. Every single play, every single down, I'm going to be watching."
Words from E'Marion Harris Post-Game
"When I got the Alabama offer I didn't think it was real. I've got an offer from Alabama and Texas State. I learned some things from watching my brother go through recruitment. Arkansas hasn't begun communicating with me yet."
"What I'm really trying to work on is my speed. I'll be 14 on Sept. 8. I'm 6-foot-5, 298 pounds."
