After a rough scrimmage against Bryant last week, people in the state of Arkansas were concerned the Pulaski Academy Bruins were going to have to go through a rebuilding year--they were wrong. The Bruins came out a little slow, getting pinned deep inside their own one yard line early but a big third down catch by 4-star tight end and Arkansas target Hudson Henry gave them room to work.

Henry and the Bruins marched down the field and the Razorback legacy put PA on the board first with a clutch touchdown catch for 3-yards, tiptoeing just inside the boundary.

The Har-Ber Wildcats answered with a drive completed with a 1-yard run by Jeremiah McGill. After two failed 2-point conversion attempts, the Wildcats went down by one and wouldn't score again until late in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, PA started firing on all cylinders. Har-Ber just had no answers for how to cover 6-foot-5, 235-pound Henry who was a mismatch against every single secondary player for the Wildcats. Henry, who is deciding between five elite programs including Arkansas and Stanford, left the game towards the end of the third quarter but finished the night with eight catches for 162 yards, two touchdowns and a 1-yard carry.

Pulaski Academy finished on top 50-14, actually a below-average final score for the Bruins compared to their 56-point average in 2017, but the Bruins delivered the worst loss in the history of the program to the Har-Ber Wildcats.