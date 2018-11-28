FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has been on Matt Hobbs’ radar since visiting Baum Stadium as Missouri’s pitching coach for a two-game midweek series in 2012.

Even though his Tigers got swept, they allowed only four earned runs in 16. But that wasn’t his biggest takeaway. Instead, Hobbs said he was blown away by the “amazing” atmosphere that included 7,292 total fans attending the series.

“That day when I was down here, I was looking around at the stadium and it was an average Missouri team against a really good Arkansas team and the stands were absolutely packed,” Hobbs said. “I could just imagine what the energy’s like on an SEC weekend.”

Hobbs will get a chance to experience that this season as Arkansas’ new pitching coach. It was first reported last week, but the Razorbacks officially announced his hire Tuesday afternoon and he was introduced to the media Wednesday morning.

For head coach Dave Van Horn, it is just his fourth pitching coach since making the jump to the Division I level in 1995. Current Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress served in that role at Northwestern State and Nebraska and then long-time assistant Dave Jorn returned to Arkansas to be his pitching coach from 2003-16.

The coach Hobbs is replacing, Arkansas native Wes Johnson, had a two-year stint with the Razorbacks before taking the head pitching coach job for the Minnesota Twins.

Johnson’s jump to Major League Baseball kind of caught Van Horn off guard and it came at a tough time to find a replacement because fall practices had already concluded and they are just three months away from the start of the season.

Before he left, Van Horn picked Johnson’s brain about potential replacements and both coaches viewed Hobbs, who had spent the last four years at Wake Forest and the four years before that at Missouri, as a top candidate.

“There were five or six that I was considering, but Matt was at the top of the list,” Van Horn said. “Matt was the guy we wanted from the beginning and we got him in here and showed him around and it went well.”

Van Horn was also able to lean on long-time Missouri head coach Tim Jamieson, who Hobbs played for and coached under, and former Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello, who played with Hobbs, for advice.

Jamieson also coached with Van Horn on the 2011 Collegiate National Team, so it worked both ways with Hobbs talking to those coaches about working with Van Horn.

“When you’re deciding whether or not you’re interested in something, it’s always good to try to pick the brains of people that have had experience,” Hobbs said. “Coach Jamieson and Coach Vitello both have had a good amount of experience with Coach Van Horn, and it made it a really easy decision for me.”

In addition to being impressed with the atmosphere in Fayetteville back in 2012, Hobbs said he has also admired Van Horn since he was a coach at Nebraska. He even joked that he was 1-20 as a player or assistant coach against him, but upon further inspection, he’s actually just 7-11 (7-6 as a player and 0-5 as an assistant coach).

Now wearing the same uniform as Van Horn, Hobbs met with the Razorbacks as a team Tuesday night and has begun meeting with each of the pitchers individually. He is also studying their video in an effort to understand what he has on the 2019 staff.

“I think the building process starts with letting them know that I care about them as people and care about how they have success on the field,” Hobbs said. “From a recruiting standpoint, that’s where it starts when you’re recruiting a player, so it’s really no different.”

Hobbs said he also plans to meet with the trainer and strength coach about each player to figure out if there are any health issues they need to work out before coming up throwing plans.

Even though Arkansas will have to replace top starters Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy and key bullpen arms Barrett Loseke and Jake Reindl, Hobbs likes what he’s seen so far.

“Based on the video I’ve watched and kind of what I saw last year in the World Series watching it as a fan and being able to see some of the guys that are returning, it’s pretty exciting,” Hobbs said.

Van Horn said he expects there to be a “smooth transition” from Johnson to Hobbs because both take a “modern approach” to pitching.

“Matt has a reputation out there nationally for being really innovative, a very good teacher and developer of young pitchers,” Van Horn said. “There’s a lot of guys across the country that want that type of pitching coach.”

Although both coaches use technologies like TrackMan, Rapsodo, other ball-tracking systems and video, Hobbs said he may apply the data differently than Johnson.

“The main difference I think is that the messaging will probably be something that’s a little bit different, because I’m different than Wes,” Hobbs said. “But I think the content is fairly similar, so it should be a pretty seamless transition for our pitchers.”

Johnson was key to bringing that technology to Arkansas, but if Hobbs gets his way, he’ll take it to another level.

While at Wake Forest, he oversaw the creation of a “biomechanics lab” that featured 20 cameras in the indoor bullpen and four in the outdoor bullpen, an indoor and outdoor trackman and a full-time biomechanist. The result is a 3D look at the kinematics of pitchers’ deliveries.

“You’re basically figuring out what’s going on inside of somebody’s body, so it’s more than you could ever get from video or TrackMan or anything along those lines,” Hobbs said. “It’s like anything that’s out there these days.

“These are just tools we use to coach players and help them reach whatever their full potential is and stay as healthy as possible. … It lets you figure out things you didn’t know existed before. I think every pitcher has something inherent that is special about them and it just helps you kind of dig into that and bring that out of the player.”

As a recruiter, Hobbs has experience from coast to coast. With the Demon Deacons, he spent most of his time on the eastern seaboard and the west coast, where he began his coaching career.

At Missouri, he recruited the same hotbeds that Arkansas has heavily recruited the last several years - Texas and the Kansas City area.

“I think that’s an area obviously that’s going to continue to be incredibly important to hammer these areas they’re already doing incredible in,” Hobbs said. “I think I can bring a little bit more of a wide base just because I have experience in all of those areas.”

Van Horn is hopeful that he will help the Razorbacks establish themselves even more in California, a state that has given them players like Dominic Ficociello, James McCann, Dominic Fletcher and, most recently, Patrick Wicklander.

On the flip side, Hobbs is excited about joining a team that finished runner-up at the 2018 College World Series and reached Omaha five times since 2004.

“Some of the things over the last 17 or 18 years that Coach Van Horn has (done here have) been really something incredibly special,” Hobbs said. “To be a part of that now is a great honor and I’m obviously looking to keep things going in the right direction on the field.”