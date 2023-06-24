Arkansas and a select few teams from the Big 12 Conference have a rich history since the conference’s creation in 1907.

The Razorbacks' first game against a Big 12 foe (at the time called the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association) was in 1909 against Washington University (Missouri) and Arkansas won 34-0.

For the first year of the conference, there were just five teams. Over the next 15 years, it rapidly grew with teams from states surrounding Arkansas being added and the conference’s name changed after each addition and ultimately became the Big Eight Conference.

The Southwest Conference, Arkansas' previous conference before joining the SEC, comprised of eight teams primarily from Texas along with Arkansas and Oklahoma. After Arkansas left in 1992, the SWC began to spiral and only made it four more seasons before its dissolution.

In 1996, the Big Eight merged with four former SWC members to create the Big 12 Conference. Teams have come and gone since then but today there are 14 teams in the Big 12.

For the 2023 season, BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston are joining the conference. Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 after the 2023 season to join the SEC and make it a 16-member conference.

Below is a look at the 14 Big 12 teams and how Arkansas has fared against them, the last three games against Big 12 teams and a look ahead to the next three...