Hog Flashbacks: Arkansas vs. the Big 12
Arkansas and a select few teams from the Big 12 Conference have a rich history since the conference’s creation in 1907.
The Razorbacks' first game against a Big 12 foe (at the time called the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association) was in 1909 against Washington University (Missouri) and Arkansas won 34-0.
For the first year of the conference, there were just five teams. Over the next 15 years, it rapidly grew with teams from states surrounding Arkansas being added and the conference’s name changed after each addition and ultimately became the Big Eight Conference.
The Southwest Conference, Arkansas' previous conference before joining the SEC, comprised of eight teams primarily from Texas along with Arkansas and Oklahoma. After Arkansas left in 1992, the SWC began to spiral and only made it four more seasons before its dissolution.
In 1996, the Big Eight merged with four former SWC members to create the Big 12 Conference. Teams have come and gone since then but today there are 14 teams in the Big 12.
For the 2023 season, BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston are joining the conference. Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 after the 2023 season to join the SEC and make it a 16-member conference.
Below is a look at the 14 Big 12 teams and how Arkansas has fared against them, the last three games against Big 12 teams and a look ahead to the next three...
Arkansas' record against Big 12 teams
Baylor: 35-33-2
BYU: 1-0
Cincinnati: 1-0
Houston: 12-6
Iowa State: 1-0
Kansas: 1-2
Kansas State: 3-3
Oklahoma: 4-10-1
Oklahoma State: 30-15-1
Texas: 23-56
Texas Tech: 29-8
TCU: 44-24-2
UCF: 1-0
West Virginia: Never Met
Arkansas’ last three meetings vs. Big 12
2022 vs. Kansas - Arkansas and the Jayhawks met for the first time in over 100 years in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks held a 38-13 lead at one point but a late push by Kansas sent the game to overtime. Arkansas picked up the 55-53 win by completing its two-point conversion in the third overtime and Kansas failed to convert its attempt. It was Arkansas’ first multi-overtime game since 2015.
2022 at BYU - The Razorbacks made their first trip west since 2005 against USC and were locked into a shootout with the Cougars for the two teams' first meeting. Ninety total points were scored and the game was tight until Arkansas pulled away in the second half to earn a 52-38 win and spoil BYU’s homecoming.
2022 vs. Cincinnati - Arkansas opened its 2022 season against a ranked non-conference team for the first time since 2006 when the Bearcats and Razorbacks met for their first-ever game against each other. Arkansas jumped on Cincinnati, scoring the game's first two touchdowns but the Bearcats responded to open the second half. The game went back and forth late but Arkansas was able to hold on to win 31-24.
Arkansas’ Upcoming Games against the Big 12
2023 - vs. BYU
2024 - at Oklahoma State
2027 - vs. Oklahoma State