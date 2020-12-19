HawgBeat - Hog Hoops Notebook: Tate update, unselfish play, improving 3-point defense

We caught up with Eric Musselman as he prepares for the Hogs' penultimate non-conference game ahead of a Dec. 30 SEC play start. You can watch the full presser here or read up on the major takeaways:

The 6-0 Arkansas Razorbacks welcome Oral Roberts to Fayetteville on Sunday at 1 p.m. after a lowkey week due to finals on the Hill. While Arkansas is the only 6-0 team in the SEC, Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee are also unbeaten so far.

Senior Jalen Tate went 6-8 for 17 points and 11 assists against UCA last weekend but there was concern after the game that he'd have to miss some practice time this week. He rolled his ankle a game prior and Musselman told the media that he also hurt his off hand.

"He hasn't missed a minute of practice, which has surprised us," Musselman said Tuesday. "We thought maybe toward the beginning of the week that he might need a day or two, but he's gone through everything and seems to be really, really healthy."

Only looking at his 2019 stats from Northern Kentucky, not many would guess that Tate would be shooting at 46% from three-point range but his 2018 stats were more reflective of what he could do and Musselman is glad to see him back in form.

"I think he had just a little bit of a dip in his offensive statistics last year and a lot of it was just due to the injury. But he’s done a great job stepping up for us from an offensive standpoint, for sure.

"When we watched film, we really liked the release on his shot. We liked the backspin on his shot. We thought his hands and his feet were shot-ready when he caught the ball. So we thought just through repetitions of being here that he was going to get better and knowing that he would have a green light to take an open three when that shot was available to him."

Playing 24 minutes a game, the second most of Arkansas's new transfer additions, Tate is stepping up with more than his shooting.

"He brings a lot," Musselman said. "When we were struggling a little bit against Central Arkansas for the beginning of the game, I thought he was the one guy that came to the huddle and tried to regroup everybody and show leadership and say, ‘Hey, is this really how we’re going to come out and play this game?’ I think that he’s got great leadership qualities, he’s experienced, he’s confident, he’s got great length defensively. A guy that continues to get better and better from an offensive standpoint.

"It’s hard to take him off the floor because he’s so good defensively and then you add in what he’s doing from an offensive standpoint. He’s been a really, really key piece to what we’ve done so far."