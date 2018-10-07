The Razorbacks welcomed one of their most-wanted 2019 recruits for an official visit this weekend, 4-star safety Jalen Catalon. Catalon is teammates with defensive tackle commit Enoch Jackson Jr. and another defensive line target Taurean Carter who were also on official visits this weekend.

Catalon cut his list of four a couple weeks ago to Texas, Arkansas, OU and TCU. He took his official visit to Oklahoma last weekend and has visits planned to his other two favorites this season.

"It was a great visit. I got to see everything. The game, the fans were behind Arkansas' back and I love to see the coaches still believe in the kids and show them that everything will get better. I like what they're preaching."