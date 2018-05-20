FAYETTEVILLE – For the first time in program history, Arkansas is advancing to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

A two-run home run by Hannah McEwen in the fourth inning put the Razorbacks up for good, as they beat Wichita State 6-4 to win the Fayetteville Regional.

Following a full-count walk to teammate and 9-hole batter Haydi Bugarin, the freshman sent a 2-1 drop ball over the left-centerfield fence to give Arkansas a 5-4 lead.

The Razorbacks manufactured an insurance run in the sixth, with Kayla Green scoring on a wild pitch after reaching on a leadoff double and moving to third on a groundout. That was enough support for freshman Mary Haff, who came on in relief and seemingly got stronger as the game progressed.

Haff entered the game in a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the third inning and allowed a go-ahead two-run double to Asea Webber, but settled in after that. Although she issued a few free passes, she allowed only one more hit over the last 4 2/3 innings and retired the final eight batters.

That final stretch began after Wichita State loaded the bases thanks to a couple of hit by pitches and a walk with only one out. Haff induced a shallow fly ball to center by Caitlin Bingham and then struck out pinch-hitter Ashton Esparza, the first of Haff’s five straight strikeouts.

Arkansas also trailed after the top half of the first inning, as Laurie Derrico drove in Bailey Lange – who reached on a double – off of starter Autumn Storms.

The Razorbacks responded with a three-run first inning of their own, with Ashley Diaz’s RBI single tying the game and Katie Warrick’s sacrifice fly putting them on top.

That lead lasted only two innings. Storms gave up a run on Madison Perrigan’s sacrifice fly that was dropped in right field, loading the bases and prompting head coach Courtney Deifel to bring in Haff out of the bullpen.

Third baseman Autumn Buczek – one of three seniors who endured consecutive seasons with a 1-23 mark in SEC play – recorded the final out of the game, making a diving catch in foul territory to cap Arkansas’ perfect 3-0 weekend.

Haff was the winning pitcher in all three games, throwing 18 2/3 scoreless innings. She allowed only five hits and five walks while striking out 20 batters.

The Razorbacks will likely head to Norman, Okla., to play No. 4 overall seed and two-time defending national champion Oklahoma, which needs to beat Missouri just once Sunday to advance. It will be a familiar venue for Arkansas, as its season ended there in the regionals last year.