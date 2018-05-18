FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas’ first postseason game at home was almost perfect.

Freshman sensation Mary Haff retired the first 12 batters and gave up only two hits as the Razorbacks beat DePaul 2-0 to advance to the winner’s bracket of the Fayetteville Regional.

The shutout was Haff’s 27th victory of the season, breaking the UA single-season record previously held by Heather Schlichtman (2001). She also struck out eight and kept almost everything in the infield, as Arkansas’ outfielders recorded just one out and only one of the hits got into the grass.

With Haff cruising in the circle, a two-run third inning was all the offense Arkansas needed.

Kayla Green worked a leadoff walk on a full count to start the frame and moved to second on a wild pitch before Haydi Bugarin drove her in. It was another impressive at bat, with Bugarin fouling off three straight pitches with a full count before hitting it up the middle for the RBI.

Arkansas added an insurance run two batters later when Autumn Buczek knocked in Bugarin.

The Razorbacks will play Wichita State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the winner’s bracket. If they win that game, they’ll advance to Sunday and need only one more win to reach the super regionals. If they lose, they’ll play an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.