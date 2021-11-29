Hogs back in top 10 of AP Poll

FAYETTEVILLE — It took Arkansas just three weeks to find itself back in the top 10.

After beginning the season at No. 16, the Razorbacks have climbed all the way to No. 10 in the AP Poll, which was released Monday. They jumped up three spots last week and another three spots in the latest poll.

The most recent move up the rankings was the result of not only beating Kansas State, Cincinnati and Penn, but also losses by Memphis, Alabama and Houston. Sitting at 6-0, Arkansas is one of only 20 remaining undefeated teams in Division I.

Before last season, the Razorbacks hadn’t cracked the top-15 in two decades and hadn’t been inside the top 10 since their national runner-up season in 1994-95, when they spent all but one week as a top-10 team.

Following a 25-year drought, Arkansas has now been a top-10 team in three of the last six AP Polls. It was No. 8 in the next-to-last poll last season and then entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 10 team. (The AP Poll does not release a ranking after the postseason.)

The Razorbacks are just behind No. 9 Kentucky as the second-highest ranked team in the SEC. Four other teams from the conference are ranked, as well: No. 13 Tennessee, No. 14 Florida, No. 16 Alabama and No. 21 Auburn. A seventh SEC team - LSU - is just outside the top 25 as the third team in the “receiving votes” section.