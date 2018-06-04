FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas scratched across just enough runs and its rested bullpen took it the rest of the way Sunday night.

After a sacrifice fly pulled Dallas Baptist within one run in the ninth inning, Matt Cronin retired the next two batters to strand the tying run on base and secure a 4-3 win – and super regionals berth – for the Razorbacks.

It is the seventh time Arkansas has advanced to the super regionals since the NCAA Tournament went to its current format in 1999. As the No. 5 overall seed, the Razorbacks will host the best-of-three series next weekend.

Last season, Arkansas lost a regional at Baum Stadium to Missouri State, leaving a bad taste in its mouth during the offseason, so head coach Dave Van Horn said Sunday’s victory was somewhat of a relief.

“You always have a little bit of relief because there is a little more pressure when you’re a seed, you’re at home, (with) expectations,” Van Horn said. “A lot of it may be more self-inflicted, but I’m just excited that we played well because that’s all I tell the guys every week, ‘I just want you to play well. If we play well and lose, we can live with it.’”

“But if we don’t play well and we lose, then you wonder why. We played pretty well, so it was a good weekend.”

Who the Razorbacks will play in the super regional is still up in the air, but it won’t be No. 12 overall seed East Carolina. The Pirates were eliminated from their home regional Sunday.

South Carolina, the only SEC team to beat Arkansas in Fayetteville this season, is in the driver’s seat in the Greenville (N.C.) Regional, needing only one more win to advance. The Gamecocks play UNC-Wilmington at noon CT, with the if-necessary game scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

The super regional will start on either Friday or Saturday – a decision that won’t be made until after all of the regional games are finalized Monday.

Reindl Rescues, Cronin Closes

Things could not have started worse for Arkansas, as starter Isaiah Campbell walked consecutive batters to start the game and then gave up a single to load the bases.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, though, their first two starters – Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy – each pitched eight innings and they were able to use younger pitchers to get the final three outs of both games.

That preserved the “three-headed dragon” of Jake Reindl, Barrett Loseke and Matt Cronin, which allowed Van Horn to give Campbell the early hook and turn to his bullpen. He went with Reindl first.

“I felt like he was a better option than we had going at the time, because it looked like things were spinning pretty much out of control,” Van Horn said. “I hated to make that move, I’ll be honest with you. I didn’t feel good because I didn’t want to hurt Isaiah Campbell, who’s a big part of our team, but I felt like in the big picture that’s what we had to do.”

Reindl, who sprinted down to the bullpen following the second walk and didn’t have much time to warm up, inherited a bases-loaded, no-out situation and got out of it only allowing one run to score.

It was the first of several times the junior right-hander had to get out of jams. He gave up five hits, hit a batter and another reached on an error, but Dallas Baptist managed to score only one run off Reindl. Aside from that second-inning run, the Patriots stranded nine runners on base – including seven in scoring position – with him on the mound.

“I didn’t have very good stuff today at all,” Reindl said. “I really couldn’t command very well and the ball wasn’t moving like it usually does, so it was a grind. I kind of had to figure out a way to get out of some jams and do some stuff I hadn’t done before.”

It wasn’t until the fifth inning that Reindl finally settled in and started commanding his pitches, Van Horn said. From that point on, he retired nine of 10 batters, with the lone base runner reaching on an error.

After throwing a career-high seven innings on 97 pitches, Reindl was replaced by closer Matt Cronin for the final two innings.

“We were hoping Matt just needed to get six outs,” Van Horn said. “If he would have needed to get seven or eight, he was going to be the guy because the first hitter was right-handed in the seventh and the next two were left. If there was going to be a little bit of an issue, then we were just going to go with him.”

Starting with a clean inning in the eighth, Cronin – who said he is 100 percent healthy after missing three weeks with mono – struck out the side with a two-out single by Luke Bandy mixed in.

He ran into trouble in the ninth when All-American Devlin Granberg led off with a double off the wall. The next batter was seemingly thrown out at first for the first out of the frame, but the umpire called him safe to put runners on the corner.

“At first when I saw he called him safe, I was in shock,” Cronin said. “I almost lost it for a second, and then I remembered, ‘You’ve got to stay cool. You’ve still got to get, at that point, three more outs.’”

Sure enough, Cronin got a pair of fly outs to left field – the first of which was a sacrifice fly by Jimmy Glowenke to pull the Patriots within one – sandwich around his fourth strikeout of the game.

It was Cronin’s 12th save of the season, tying him with Tim Deitz (1985) and Phillip Stidham (1989) for second on the UA single-season list. He’s one shy of tying Colby Suggs’ record set in 2013.

Kjerstad’s Catch

Just an inning after dropping a routine fly ball, Heston Kjerstad turned in arguably the biggest web gem of the season.

With Arkansas clinging to a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning, Granberg connected with a slider that got too much of the plate and appeared to tie the game with a solo home run.

Kjerstad did let the ball land though, jumping up and catching it at least a foot over the fence.

“I dropped back and had a good read on the ball,” Kjerstad said. “And then I felt my first two steps on the warning track and leaped up on the last one and pulled down the ball.

“Just helping out Jake Reindl. He was out there working his butt off for us and I’ve just got to have his back. He had my back when I made a mistake out there in the field, so I’ve just got to help him out, too.”

Reindl immediately showed his gratitude by removing his cap and pointing it toward his leftfielder.

“I was really excited because off the bat, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s probably gone. Yikes,’” Reindl said. “Then I saw him come down with the ball and I was obviously really excited and gave him (a hat tip).”

Van Horn said the ball was hit right where the outfielders run drills in practice doing the exact same thing, but he was still impressed with the catch by his star freshman.

“When Granberg gets up, we back up a little bit obviously,” Van Horn said. “For him to make that catch, it changed the momentum. It kept it in our dugout. Just a tremendous job.

“That brings back memories of a catch that Matt Vinson made against Alabama. … But this one tonight was probably even more special because that would have tied the game and it was in the finals of a regional.”

An emotional Granberg, whose eyes were still red a few minutes after the game ended, was still in shock when asked about the play in postgame interviews.

“I pretty much couldn’t believe it when I rounded first base,” Granberg said.

Scratching Across Runs

Relying on its power has been a solid strategy for the Razorbacks this season, as they have the single-season school record of 92 home runs in their sights with 90, but Dallas Baptist kept them in the ballpark Sunday.

Not only did Arkansas not hit any home runs, but for the first time all season, it didn’t have any extra-base hits. Instead, it had to scratch runs across the plate with some small ball and timely hitting.

The Razorbacks’ first two runs scored on RBI groundouts by Eric Cole and Carson Shaddy. After beginning the regional just 1 for 10, Grant Koch delivered a two-out RBI single in the fourth to give Arkansas the lead.

Kjerstad tacked on an important insurance run with a two-out RBI single in the seventh, the same inning in which he robbed Granberg’s home run.

“I wouldn’t say it was our best game offensively, but we kept in there, scratched in a few runs here and there,” Kjerstad said. “We’ve just got to give it to our pitchers. Every game they were keeping us in it, especially today. It was big time holding a team that’s a good hitting team to a little amount of runs.”

All-Regional Team

Despite being robbed of a home run Sunday and playing on the losing team, Granberg was voted by the media as the Most Outstanding Player of the Fayetteville Regional.

The Dallas Baptist outfielder was an incredible 12 for 18 (.667) with a double, two home runs, five RBIs and seven runs. Those numbers are even more incredible considering he faced Southern Miss and Oral Roberts’ aces, as well as Reindl and Cronin. He was also 3 of 3 on stolen bases.

The performance actually raised his .426 batting average to .443, which ranks second nationally.

“He reminds me of a right-handed hitting Wade Boggs,” Van Horn said. “He’s like a professional hitter and I think he’s going to hit with a wood bat. I think he’s going to hit his way to the big leagues

“I don’t know how to get him out. We pitched him in, we pitched him out. We tried to get him to chase up. We tried to get him to chase down. And then sometimes you just have to throw it over the plate and hope he hits it at somebody.”

Arkansas led the way with six selections to the Fayetteville Regional All-Tournament Team, as voted on by the media:

P – Kacey Murphy (ARK): W, 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

P – Nick Sandlin (USM): W, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 K

C – Riley Keizor (ORU): 3 for 5 (.600), 3 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 1-1 SB

1B – Jared Gates (ARK): 5 for 11 (.455), 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 5 R, 2 BB, 1-1 SB

2B – Carson Shaddy (ARK): 4 for 10 (.400), 2B, 3B, HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, HBP

3B – Casey Martin (ARK): 3 for 13 (.231), 2B, RBI, HBP

SS – Jimmy Glowenke (DBU): 6 for 12 (.500), HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 HBP

OF – Devlin Granberg (DBU): 12 for 18 (.667), 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 7 R, 2 BB 3-3 SB

OF – Heston Kjerstad (ARK): 5 for 10 (.500), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R, 3 BB, 1 HBP

OF – Dominic Fletcher (ARK): 5 for 13 (.385), 2B, RBI, 3 R, BB

DH – Daniel Keating (USM): 4 for 12 (.333), 2 R, HBP

No Replay

Throughout conference play and at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., Arkansas had the benefit of replay for its games. Although they sometimes slowed games down, Van Horn gave public approval of the system because it helped umpires make the right calls.

However, there was no replay for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament despite every game being televised or streamed online. That rule nearly cost the Razorbacks in the ninth inning Sunday.

Following Granberg’s leadoff double, Jameson Hannah reached on an infield single. Replays on the ESPN3/WatchESPN broadcast, though, clearly showed he should have been called out.

Van Horn came out of the dugout to argue the call, but there wasn’t much he could do because no replay system was in place. He criticized that rule in his postgame comments.

“It’s been discussed and I think were going to have it in the super regional,” Van Horn said. “So why not have it in the regional? I don’t get it. We might have got a call, they might have got a call, maybe it ends up even in the end, but why not make it 100 percent sure when it gets down to this?”

Other Tidbits

-Sunday’s game drew an announced crowd of 9,715, bringing the six-game total for the Fayetteville Regional to 55,432. That number includes unused tickets, as actual attendances were not given for the games not featuring Arkansas

-Jared Gates continued to deliver in the postseason, going 2 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored Sunday. That raises his career postseason batting average to .372, which is much higher than his .217 career regular-season batting average. “It seems like that kid is always there in June,” Kjerstad said. “He did it last season and he’s doing it again this season, so it’s awesome to have a guy who always produces like that in the postseason.”