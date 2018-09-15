FAYETTEVILLE – By the end of the first half Saturday afternoon, there weren’t enough Arkansas fans left in the stands for their boos to drown out North Texas’ cheers.

The Mean Green had plenty to cheer about all day, as the best team in Conference USA cruised to a 44-17 win over the Razorbacks, who once again find themselves in the cellar of the SEC just three games into the Chad Morris era.

It is the Razorbacks’ most lopsided non-conference loss to a non-Power Five team since losing to Tulsa by 32 points in 1945 and it comes a week after they blew an 18-point lead at Colorado State.

Nothing went right for Arkansas against North Texas. Cole Kelley threw four interceptions before he was finally replaced by true freshman Connor Noland on the second possession of the second half.

North Texas turned Kelley’s first interception into the first points of the game, with Mason Fine capping a 7-play, 44-yard drive with a two-yard quarterback keeper.

After Arkansas’ next drive stalled out in Mean Green territory, Keegan Brewer used some deception to score on a 90-yard punt return. The sophomore wide receiver appeared to call a fair catch at the 10, but as the Razorbacks started to jog off the field, he took off down the sideline for an easy touchdown.

Cole Hedlund, who had a tumultuous four-year career at Arkansas before going to North Texas as a graduate transfer, tacked on a field goal to make it 17-0 before the Razorbacks found the end zone.

That score came on a five-yard run by Kelley right up the middle and Connor Limpert added a 54-yard field goal to pull Arkansas within seven points in the second quarter, but that was as close as it would get.

The Mean Green needed only two plays to turn Kelley’s third interception into a touchdown. Jalen Guyton, a Notre Dame transfer, burned cornerback Nate Dalton on a 31-yard reception to set up Loren Easly’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Limpert missed a 38-yard field goal and North Texas responded by going 80 yard down the field on eight plays, capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Fine to Rico Bussey Jr.

Fine, who grew up about 1.5 hours west of Fayetteville in Peggs, Okla., by far had the best day of the starting quarterbacks. He completed 24 of 45 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown, while Kelley finished 16-of-35 passing for 185 yards and four interceptions.

It was also a successful homecoming for Hedlund, who knocked through another two field goals and was perfect on five PATs. His 14 points alone outscored Arkansas until Maleek Williams broke free for a 68-yard touchdown in the game's final minute.

Making his collegiate debut, Noland spent most of his time running for his life. He had a couple of nice runs, including a 13-yard scramble for a first down, but was sacked five times on six possessions. The Greenwood native completed 4 of 7 passes for 25 yards and an interception.

Fellow true freshman John Stephen Jones also got his first action, playing two series and throwing a pick-six. Redshirt junior Ty Storey – who started last week at Colorado State – and redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt did not play.

The Razorbacks begin SEC play next week with a trip to No. 7 Auburn, which lost to No. 12 LSU on a last-second field goal earlier in the day.