Aside from an unlikely home run, Arkansas couldn’t figure out LSU starter Zack Hess on Saturday.

The sophomore ace did exactly what the Tigers’ depleted pitching staff needed, allowing only one hit in seven strong innings to help LSU beat the Razorbacks 2-1 in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The loss sends Arkansas back to Fayetteville to await its postseason fate with a top-eight national seed likely locked up. The NCAA Tournament selection show is Monday at noon.

A rain delay that lasted one hour and 26 minutes in the middle of the third inning didn’t effect either starting pitcher, as LSU’s Hess and Arkansas’ Isaiah Campbell were locked in a pitcher’s duel through five innings.

Both players had allowed only one hit – with the biggest mistake being Jared Gates’ leadoff solo home run in the third – when Campbell finally began to unravel.

Brandt Broussard started the sixth with an infield single and then Zach Watson followed with a two-run homer over the left field wall to give LSU a 2-1 lead it made stick.

Despite putting the tying run on base in the next two innings with walks against Hess – who finished with seven strikeouts – the Razorbacks failed to advance them past first base.

Arkansas’ best chance came in the eighth inning against reliever Nick Bush. Consecutive hits by Gates and Jax Biggers put runners on first and second.

However, Eric Cole’s long fly ball was caught on the left field warning track and Carson Shaddy grounded into a fielder’s choice. It appeared that Shaddy’s hit was destined to reach the outfield for a game-tying RBI single, but LSU’s defensive shift was perfectly placed.

Bush set the Razorbacks down in order in the ninth to earn the save. Campbell, who was one strikeout shy of matching his career high with seven, was credited with the loss.

It is the 11th time Arkansas has lost to LSU in the conference tournament. With 14 matchups, the Tigers are the Razorbacks’ most common opponent in the event.